Inspirational Woman: Maria Bradford | Founder, Shwen Shwen

Tell us a bit about yourself, background and your current role

I was born and raised in Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone. I have many fond childhood memories. Mainly to do with my fascination for age-old African recipes. Discovering fresh, local, flavoursome ingredients. And cooking for all my family and friends. My enduring love for the taste of home has taken me to this point. I have turned my life-long passion of food into a fulfilling business – bringing the reinvention of African dishes to a broader audience. This is my calling, and I love it!

Did you ever sit down and plan your career?

I thought for many years that I wanted to be an accountant and it probably took me two decades to realise that this was not my calling. I wish I had decided to go to catering school sooner and not spent time studying finance.

Have you faced any challenges along the way?

So far I have not experienced any insurmountable challenges. Catering in Sierra Leone and Liberia tested my skills, ingenuity and stress levels but they went well. The publishing deal was quite intimidating at first, but I am in the thick of it now and am starting to feel more confident.

What has been your biggest achievement to date?

I was proud to get a feature in The Guardian’s OFM 50. That was pretty cool.

What one thing do you believe has been a major factor in you achieving success?

I am really lucky to have a supportive husband. If I go abroad he can look after the kids or if I do an event he is there to pitch in and help. I am also really grateful to many people in the Sierra Leonean community that have encouraged me and been a constant source of feedback.