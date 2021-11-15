Inspirational Woman: Michelle Moore | Award-winning Leadership Coach, Author, Speaker & Educator

What one thing do you believe has been a major factor in you achieving success?

I don’t believe it’s just one thing! Success is also relative and looks and feels different at different points of our lives. For me, my levels of self-efficacy has built up over the years from having to deal with setbacks, both personally and professionally, from grief to redundancy and demotion.

Success is a based on your growth mindset – namely being open to change and growing, which is all about your levels of self-awareness.

Great leadership of yourself and others starts and ends with self-awareness. As the Swiss psychiatrist Carl Jung described in his ‘shadow’ concept of the self, we are each made up of both lightness and darkness. The darkness describes those aspects of the personality that we choose to reject and repress.

At one point in my career I wasn’t the best manager, I had to do a 360 degree transformation on myself. When my management style brought my shadow into the light, I had to learn to embrace it, which created the space to move from defensiveness and denial, to compassionate self-acceptance of myself and my truths. A conscious leader is prepared to do this self-awareness work, so they show up as authentic, grounded and well-rounded individuals.

I’ve had to redefine what success looks like because of some of the discrimination and societal conventions dictate – my life is determined by more than what society dictates.

I talk to others, especially young people about this – we can and should define our own boxes. I’ve often been the youngest, the only Black woman and the boss. I now have an unconventional job; one I’ve written the job description for based on my passions and I make my own money. My encouragement to all is to write your own story, not one that has to keep up with somebody else’s or what society expects of you.

How do you feel about mentoring? Have you mentored anyone or are you someone’s mentee?

I mentor three young women – then have a wider light touch mentoring relationship with other groups of people. As women, we are marginalised in society, so we need to create networked power and mentoring helps us to do that.

I feel very strongly about mentoring, sponsorship and talking up others when they are not in the room. I believe in opening up and sharing opportunities, such as invitations to important or prestigious events, always asking for a plus one, and modelling authentic networking.

Maya Angelou says, ‘Each time a woman stands up for herself without knowing it possibly, without claiming it, she stands up for all women.’ I believe in this and have seen powerful results when this happens.

When women support women we leverage and maximise our collective power and self-determination, and become formidable!

A good mentor is able to provide clarity, a listening ear, career guidance but also above all help instil and embolden the individual in their own self-belief and that they are not alone. I’m seriously ambitious for my mentors and those who I coach, in terms of their professional and personal growth and will respectfully and lovingly challenge them to unleash their potential. A mentor can really see that individual in all of their beauty and flaws and my role is to help them see that for themselves. I don’t have one mentor – I have a board of people who are my advisors and mentors I reach out to when I need to.

If you could change one thing to accelerate the pace of change for Gender Equality, what would it be?

Diversify workforces for all women – ensure power is equitable and not just about representation. When women are in senior positions, do they have powers to make change?

For example, just 1.2 per cent of Black women on 39 sports board. Gender equality initiatives in sport have benefitted white women and low numbers for black women have remained static – much the same for leadership positions in the public sector

Gender and Racial equality needs more conscious leaders, who are prepared to lead grounded in authenticity, integrity, empathy and accountability.

For instance, in the UK both the ethnicity pay gap and the gender pay gap serve to doubly impact and bind Black women, yet where these pay gaps are reported, they are reported on separately. This division serves to erase Black women but also conceal their experiences.

If you could give one piece of advice to your younger self what would it be?

Relax, back yourself and trust it will work out!

Embrace all your vulnerabilities and be your authentic self, because everyone else is taken.

Remember that you don’t have to fight every fight, and that success is yours to define and redefine as part of your journey.

You can set your own boundaries where you get to feel fearless and emboldened. You’ve got this!

What is your next challenge and what are you hoping to achieve in the future?

I have recently added the title of author to my job roles. My debut book Real Wins is about leadership from my perspective as a black woman who dreamt as a little as girl of being a professional athlete.

I’ve plans for a national and international book tour and know I’ll need support to make this happen and having to learn to trust that my vision can and will be achieved.

I hope to continue to spread my work and message to be the change I want to see in the world. I’m currently working on exciting coaching and leadership programmes, equity projects and collaborations. I’m trying to make my difference in the world visibility and powerfully.

I will continue to honour the legacy of my ancestry – rinsing every opportunity, being of service to the world, finding those moments of joy out of life, in tribute to their memory and immense sacrifice.