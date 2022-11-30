Inspirational Woman: Ngozi Cadmus | CEO & Founder, Frontline Coaching

Ngozi Cadmus runs a coaching & consultancy company that helps women of faith to become leaders in their respective industries and help them start, build and scale up their wellness business.

Her consultancy focuses on assisting corporations in achieving their Equity, Diversity & Inclusion objectives through training to help identify, train, and retain Black Female Talent in their companies to create a representative leadership team that reflects their diverse workforce. She is also the CEO & Founder of Frontline Therapist, an affordable and accessible culturally sensitive online counselling service for Black and Asian Minority Ethnic Individuals and all Individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds nationwide.

Tell us a bit about yourself, background and your current role

I am a British Nigerian Psychotherapist, Social Worker and Business Strategist. I overcame depression and suicidality to become a leading Mental Health and Leadership Expert with over 15 years of experience in the Mental Health sector. I have sectioned hundreds of BAME individuals and thus is fully acquainted with the unique barriers that Black Asian and Mixed-heritage individuals face in the mental health system.

I am the CEO & Founder of Frontline Therapist, an affordable and accessible culturally sensitive online counselling service that targets Black and Asian Minority Ethnic Individuals but isn’t limited to all Individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds nationwide. Additionally, I am the CEO & Founder of Frontline Coaching, a Data-driven Equity, Diversity & Inclusion, and well-being consulting firm, Mental Health therapy and leadership coaching to BAME professional talent.

My passion is such that I am currently undertaking my doctoral research project into the success determinants of Black Woman Leadership across all sectors.

Did you ever sit down and plan your career?

No, I have not planned my career, I have planned the goals I want to achieve, and then my career bends towards them.

Have you faced any challenges along the way?

My biggest challenge has been my mental health. Being depressed and suicidal meant that although I still functioned and achieved my goals, I never sat with my achievements; I went from one goal to another goal. I was always doing but never being. I constantly never felt good enough or satisfied with my accomplishments, so I always strive for more. But I have worked with this for over eight years in therapy; I can now say I self-reflect, sit with my achievements, and feel good enough.

What has been your biggest achievement to date?

I have helped over 1500 Black, Asian and mixed heritage individuals access psychological therapy and have been able to make multi-six figures whilst doing that.

What one thing do you believe has been a major factor in you achieving success?

Therapy has given me self-awareness about why I am the way I am. What has contributed to my ambition? Prior to therapy, my ambition was solely driven by the unconscious desire to prove to society that I was more than a statistic. Through therapy my ambition is driven to create impact, value and significance.

How do you feel about mentoring? Have you mentored anyone or are you someone’s mentee?

I mentor many black women and women of faith to become leaders and to lead effectively. I have several mentors and am in concurrent sessions with them to achieve my ambitious goals. I also have clients that I mentor.

If you could change one thing to accelerate the pace of change for Gender Parity, what would it be?

Encourage more women to be entrepreneurial so that we can create our own tables, spaces of power, and even the playing field. Money and power speak!

If you could give one piece of advice to your younger self, what would it be?

Do not let the words of children, which are fickle, determine how you see yourself and your outlook in life.

What is your next challenge and what are you hoping to achieve in the future?

I aim to make a level of impact and change in policy, research, education, service delivery and practice regarding Black mental health and leadership.