Inspirational Woman: Nicola Elliott, Co-Founder & Creative Director, NEOM Organics

Nicola Elliott is Co-Founder and Creative Director of luxury wellbeing brand NEOM Organics.

A former magazine editor, Nicola left journalism to train as an aromatherapist and nutritionist, and soon began creating her own aromatherapy blends.

In 2005, Nicola teamed up with friend Oliver Mennell to launch NEOM, with a focus on improving people’s wellbeing through home fragrances and skincare.

Tell us a bit about yourself, background and your current role

I come from a very entrepreneurial background; my father sold cars and always inspired me to work for myself one day. I started my career working a busy job in journalism that I loved. It was glamorous and exciting, but exhausting! On the brink of burnout, I turned to essential oils as a way to find a bit more calm and improve my wellbeing. I started by experimenting at home, creating small blends of essential oils for friends and family, before formally training as an aromatherapist.

In 2005 I took the plunge by going into business with my friend Oliver Mennell, and I never looked back. Today, I am Co-Founder and Creative Director of NEOM Organics, a global wellbeing brand and market leader that offers a unique range of products to help customers sleep better, stress less, boost mood and improve energy. Sustainability and doing things in the right way is also a huge part of our focus at NEOM – we’re now in the final stages of our B Corp application and working towards becoming ‘climate positive’ (one step beyond carbon neutral) by 2030.

Did you ever sit down and plan your career?

Absolutely! I have always been a big planner, and my career was no exception. During my university years I took on nine placements in journalism to build my career there.

I do think that, as women, we face career challenges that mean we have to plan a bit more. Witnessing the career paths of other women was a huge driver in spurring me on to plan my own career, including when I decided to make my career change.

When it came to founding NEOM, I knew there was no way I could give up a career I loved for something I didn’t know I could have equal success in. So when I made the decision to leave, I planned the move really carefully. We always planned for NEOM to be a really successful, global brand. I knew it would be challenging to switch careers, but I also knew we would work extremely hard to make sure our venture was a success.

You stand at the helm of the beauty and wellbeing brand, NEOM Organics – have you faced any challenges along the way and what have you learnt from them?

We face challenges on a daily basis. When we started out in particular, everything was a challenge, and we have definitely encountered challenges that might have stopped others. But it’s all about building a mindset that will help you to approach big challenges. My philosophy is to see them as items on my “To do” list, rather than fully-fledged problems.

Building a business is a huge journey, and it’s a road we’ve chosen to go down, but I’ve learnt so much about how to conquer challenges. We might have to turn over 99 stones before we find the way forward, but in each try we have learnt something. It’s all about the journey that gets us there.

What does an average working week look like for you?

It’s a tale of two cities – I split my time 50/50 between London and Harrogate, where NEOM is based. I represent the brand as well as building it, so half my work is in that representation and the other half is what I do from the inside.

When I’m in London it’s much more about face-to-face meetings, external talks, PR events and the like. When I’m in Harrogate I focus on the work I do within the business, the more creative side, brainstorming and catching up with the team at NEOM HQ.

How have you navigated through the COVID-19 pandemic?

On the business side, NEOM really came through to support our wider community through COVID – we’ve all needed a bit more wellbeing in our lives and people have been turning to us more than ever.

The pandemic at work has been very much like the pandemic at home – it’s been all about working together as a team, supporting and trusting one another and making sure to add a bit more kindness into the pot every day. At work we’ve focused on making sure all of our colleagues have felt supported, and that work can be as much a source of fun and community as it is about work.

We’ve always been about wellbeing at work, but our socials team really brought out their creative sides to make sure we could continue to do this remotely. Whether virtual wellbeing events, sending gifts to each other, or days where the whole business took a wellbeing day, it’s been a real opportunity for us as a business to show our true colours and come through for the wonderful community that we have built.