Inspirational Woman: Nikki Upton | Firefighter, London Fire Brigade

Nikki Upton knew when she met a female Firefighter helping at a London Fire Brigade open day this was the job for her.

In 2009 Nikki began her career and has loved it ever since, including the journey to and from Southampton where she currently lives.

Knowing being a Firefighter required great dedication to fitness was perfect for Nikki. Her passion for everything to do with becoming fitter and stronger helped her achieve her Level 3 personal training qualification 2015. She not only wanted to help the public when in her Firefighter uniform but as a P.T helping others realise their true potential.

Nikki is a great believer in the benefits of exercise, and attributes her own mental health to a positive attitude towards nutrition and activity, whilst maintaining a good life balance.

Based at Chelsea Nikki has gained her qualifications in the Fire Rescue Unit and specialises in line rescue. She was at the Grenfell Tower fire in June 2017 within 30 minutes of the blaze starting. She is extremely proud of the work her colleagues did that night, risking everything. Another reason why this expedition is so very close to Nikki’s heart.

Nikki has always sought out a challenge; whether it be a 10km swim, 75mile bike ride or a boxing fight in front of 1200 people. She’s not happy unless she’s working towards something. This will be the biggest challenge of all. What better way of demonstrating what women are capable of than to put those who are used to working in extreme conditions like fire into an equally extreme environment like the Antarctic?

Nikki says that even if one woman is inspired by this venture, it’ll make the three months she has to go without Twiglets all worth it.

As an all-female team of firefighters from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service (SWFRS) and London Fire Brigade (LFB), they intend to be the first emergency service team to use muscle power alone to ski coast to coast across Antarctica on a route that has never been done by an all-female team before.

The challenge will take place in late 2023 with three years of specialist training and preparation required. In order to achieve their goals safely, the Fire Angels need to raise funds to secure vital equipment, satelitte communications, flights, medical cover and much more.

The Fire Angels hope to smash stereotypical barriers and inspire the next generation. The team hope the expedition will have a positive impact on future recruitment, so others can benefit from the rewarding career, as they have.

They are also looking to raise awareness of the impact of mental health on firefighters, who are often seen or portrayed as strong individuals who are impermeable to tragedy and able to cope with every situation. The Fire Angels want to highlight that emergency service workers are affected by mental health too.

To make this challenge a reality, the Fire Angels need to a raise a total of £500,000, whilst also seeking to raise vital funds for key charities such as The Firefighters Charity and The Fawcett Society. They are looking for inspirational sponsors to join them on their journey!

If you would like to sponsor the Fire Angels or have any questions, then please contact them via email: [email protected].

You can also connect with them on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook and help spread the message.

The Fire Angels are also raising money via their GoFundMe page here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/antarctic-fire-angels