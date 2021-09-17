Inspirational Woman: Paige Gillard | Founder and Director, Poppy + Ted

Paige Gillard, the Founder and Director of stylish dog accessories brand, Poppy + Ted, has taken the brand from ‘side hustle’ to high growth sales; and an Instagram community of more than 150K in just three years.

Originally looking for a creative outlet, Paige started the business as a hobby in 2018, at her dining room table. Designing and sewing every item herself, the brand quickly tapped into the fast-growth Instagram dog community and soon captured the hearts of dog owners across the UK. Within minutes of launching on Shopify, Poppy + Ted’s first customer had made a purchase in the States.

Three years on, Paige now leads a team of 5, oversees the manufacturers and leads on marketing and social media strategy for the brand. With her university background in Art and Design, Paige is still the lead designer on all pieces. The company has seen over 230 per cent increase in total orders YOY to date and is still growing.

A passionate dog owner herself, Paige enjoys time with her dogs Ted (the brand’s name’s sake) and Margot, and lives with her fiance – they welcomed their first ‘human’ baby this summer.

Tell us a bit about yourself, background and your current role

I’m Paige Gillard, the Founder and Director of Poppy + Ted. We design, create and sell stylish dog walking essentials and have just launched grooming products too.

I started Poppy + Ted in 2018 as a side hustle, literally on my dining room table. Three years on, I now have a team of 5. I oversee the manufacturing process and lead on marketing and social media. My background at university was in Art and Design, I’ve always been creative and that’s where I find most joy in my work, so I still design every piece at Poppy + Ted, which I love.

Did you ever sit down and plan your career?

I think like many millennials, I learned early on that my career trajectory wasn’t going to be a smooth path. With this in mind I think I had the overall goal to carve out my own path, so I think the goal has always been to run with an idea and create something.

My first job was in retail as an assistant in a little boutique in my local town for a few hours on the weekend at 16-18. Sadly after finishing my studies at Art & Design I wasn’t able to find full-time employment, so I started my first venture into Entrepreneurship. I decided to pave my own way with my first company, a children’s clothing and accessories.

That did end after a couple of years and so after that I dusted myself off and managed a small children’s boutique. This actually was a great move for a budding Entrepreneur as I gained experience and knowledge of buying and selling, retailing, merchandising and as my own project I took it upon myself to build a social presence for the store as well as managing our online platform too (including newsletter marketing as well as building a website). I taught myself everything I needed to know, learning the ins and outs of advertising and marketing – if I put my mind to something, I achieve it! I think it’s at this point I realised that I wanted to own my own business and loved the idea of building something for myself. Getting back exactly what I put in.

I knew I would do my own thing eventually – so I suppose I have always had this as the heart of any plan, even if it is a bit squiggly.

Have you faced any challenges along the way?

Yes – my first business ending really did hit me hard. Sadly the business ended very sourly with an investor. This experience really hurt me both personally and knocked me professionally – but my creative desire and determination to run my own ship soon overcame any fear that had set in.

What has been your biggest achievement to date?

I would say how everything has aligned with Poppy + Ted. It’s a business I am hugely passionate about, as it is inspired by my gorgeous pups, plus it means I work on my strengths and passions within the business too. I think I feel it’s been a huge achievement to take something I believe in and find fun and turn it into what it is today.

After coming up with the concept for Poppy + ted and as soon as I’d created finished products, with very little knowledge of websites, I set up an extremely basic but fully functional website with Shopify and posted a link.. within 9 minutes I made my first sale all the way in the USA! I couldn’t believe my eyes..

I was so excited and couldn’t wait to make the order. Before I’d even managed to let that sink in I’d had another order.. and another.. and they just kept rolling in! My phone kept pinging and before I knew it this little idea of a side hobby, where I could enjoy a creative outlet after work (with perhaps a few collars here and there) turned into a 2 week waiting list as demand was so huge!