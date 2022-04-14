Inspirational Woman: Priya Downes | CEO & Founder, Nudea

Tell us a bit about yourself, background and your current role

My first job after university was as an Actuary and although it was a great start for getting comfortable with data and numbers, I knew it wasn’t going to excite me enough to spend my whole life doing it. Eventually after a few years of finance, I moved into the Luxury Fashion industry which I was much more passionate about. After 8 years working for some of the big houses, including Chanel and Burberry, I felt the itch to try something new that married my head for numbers with a love of great product. I knew straight away I didn’t want to create yet another fashion brand, it was important for me to create a product that served a need as well as being made with care and passion. My current role as founder and CEO of Nudea brings together all the best learnings from my unconventional background – developing a great product that I’m passionate about with a great team.

Did you ever sit down and plan your career?

No because if I had I would have taken a path of least resistance and gone straight into luxury fashion. I do often look back and wonder where I would have ended up if I had started on that journey earlier in my career. My journey has given me a unique grounding with lots of useful skills that have massively helped in launching my own business, so it’s hard to imagine my career any differently. The fact that I have a solid grounding in finance has contributed to me being a better business manager.

You’re founder of Nudea – tell us more about this?

I founded Nudea in 2019 which was my first experience launching my own business. Nudea is a fit focused sustainable underwear brand which is disrupting the bra shopping experience from fit to try on.

Coming from a background in luxury goods, I have a keen eye for well made product that is beautiful, long-lasting and designed to be worn with pride. I have always been disappointed by what was on offer in the bra market, something that I wear and have worn everyday of my life since I was a teenager. I saw the opportunity to leverage my skills to create something truly unique; modern essentials and an experience that makes women fall in love with their underwear again.

Nudea is committed to sustainability – how can we as individuals becoming more sustainable?

From the outset, we’ve been committed to our ethos of ‘buy less and care more’ by not compromising on quality and having sustainable business practices at heart. We are carbon zero and super proud to have achieved B Corp status so early in our journey.

People and our planet have gone through some big changes over the past few years, particularly with the pandemic and global policy changes made on climate change. It’s never been more important to care about all our individual actions and the planet we will leave behind for our future generations. Like businesses, individuals should evaluate their own impact continuously. A small analogy I tell my kids is to imagine if everything we threw away ended up in our own garden, it would make you think twice about what you bought, what you consumed and what you threw away because you would need to live with it right in front of you. Landfills are out of sight, but they shouldn’t be out of mind because ultimately it’s someone else’s garden so we should all care.