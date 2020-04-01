Inspirational Woman: Rebecca Rowe | Firefighter, London Fire Brigade

From playing international sport to working in male dominated environments Rebecca Rowe knows no boundaries to gender stereotyping when it comes to success.

She has competed in the rugby World Cup and six nations for Wales, won world championships in surf life saving and rowed for Great Britain.

Having her sporting career cut short twice through injury she has battled depression, social identity and coming to terms with not achieving her childhood dream to become an Olympian. Being a female has never limited Rebecca in striving for her goals and dreams and being part of this expedition is just another example of this. She is passionate about being an example for other women and girls and hopes her achievements and life experiences will show there are no boundaries.

Working as a Firefighter has been a lifelong ambition. At the age of 37 she started her new career doing just that, leaving her previous role as a PE teacher. Changing career late in life was a risk for her but Rebecca persevered with it and maintains it has been the best decision she could have made.

Rebecca has a mini sausage dog called George who will be a key part of her support team as a motivational coach and chief ‘cwtch’ giver. After meeting the whole team, having a chance to bond and realising what an amazing and a determined group of women she is involved with, Rebecca is super excited about getting to business with preparing for the expedition. She is continuing to look for options to try and smuggle George the sausage dog to the South Pole.

As an all-female team of firefighters from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service (SWFRS) and London Fire Brigade (LFB), they intend to be the first emergency service team to use muscle power alone to ski coast to coast across Antarctica on a route that has never been done by an all-female team before.

The challenge will take place in late 2023 with three years of specialist training and preparation required. In order to achieve their goals safely, the Fire Angels need to raise funds to secure vital equipment, satelitte communications, flights, medical cover and much more.

The Fire Angels hope to smash stereotypical barriers and inspire the next generation. The team hope the expedition will have a positive impact on future recruitment, so others can benefit from the rewarding career, as they have.

They are also looking to raise awareness of the impact of mental health on firefighters, who are often seen or portrayed as strong individuals who are impermeable to tragedy and able to cope with every situation. The Fire Angels want to highlight that emergency service workers are affected by mental health too.

To make this challenge a reality, the Fire Angels need to a raise a total of £500,000, whilst also seeking to raise vital funds for key charities such as The Firefighters Charity and The Fawcett Society. They are looking for inspirational sponsors to join them on their journey!

If you would like to sponsor the Fire Angels or have any questions, then please contact them via email: [email protected].

You can also connect with them on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook and help spread the message.

The Fire Angels are also raising money via their GoFundMe page here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/antarctic-fire-angels