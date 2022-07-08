Inspirational Woman: Rose Hulse | Founder & CEO, ScreenHits TV

Tell us a bit about yourself, background and your current role

I am a girl from California. I grew up going to school within walking distance to the beach and had dreams of working for a Hollywood studio.

My dreams led me to working at the Sundance Institute and Universal Pictures before I decided to branch out on my own and create something for me.

I started ScreenHits TV in 2012. What started off as a very big and most likely, an unattainable dream on paper, has turned into the most exhilarating ride and adventure of my life. Being a part of the future of TV and creating a new SaaS operating system for consumers to easily discover content from the leading streamers in one place, is something I could never have dreamed up in my head all those years ago.

Today, ScreenHits TV has become an award-winning aggregator that lets consumers put all their favourite streamers into one app. Making it easier to search for content across all the streaming services they have access to.

Working with some of the world’s largest entertainment brands and working with them to innovate and push the media industry forward, is something that I could never have envision for myself as a young child. While I always dreamed big, I knew I would have a world of obstacles in my path and whenever I look back now and see how many challenges I’ve had to face, I take comfort in knowing it was all worth it.

Did you ever sit down and plan your career?

I tried in High School and every thought I had was the wrong one. I thought I should study to become a lawyer, become a doctor, become a banker. I even interned one summer at Merrill Lynch before I came to my senses and quickly realised what I didn’t want to do! – My sister can proudly claim her senior finance role at a major bank without any competitive interference from me!

All I know is that I wanted to be the best at whatever it was that I did and I knew it had to be something in the media industry.

Have you faced any challenges along the way?

Oh my goodness. So many, so many. I can list them all, but it would be way too depressing. The good news is, they were all stepping stones. Through every hardship, devastation, rejection, and outright failure, I learned there was always a day waiting in the future that would bring success, peace, acceptance, profitability and the opportunity to kiss the struggle goodbye. Life is simply a waiting game. Eventually your positive number will come up and as long as you can weather through the storm of obstacles, your pot of gold will be waiting for you on the other side.

What has been your biggest achievement to date?

My family. I got married and had children late in life. I spent most of my earlier years drinking from the fountain of youth building my career and network. It wasn’t until I accepted my life in the state it was in that I decided to focus on what I really wanted, which was a family. Jobs come and go. Money comes and goes. But your family, they are there for you always. No matter what. And to create human life with my chosen partner, for me, is my greatest achievement.

What one thing do you believe has been a major factor in you achieving success?

Faith. I had faith in myself. In the dreams God gave me. In my ideas. And I still had faith even when I was drowning in a sea of failure. I had faith that I would overcome the struggle and I was determined to make it to the shore no matter what.

I could have given up many times, but it was by keeping my head above water, which is no easy task when the tide is against you, that has brought me to this moment in my life where everything has aligned. I continued to move forward, even when I didn’t see success. Sometimes all we have is our faith that everything is going to be ok and that everything will work out just the way it is supposed to and all we have to do is enjoy and learn from the ride and keep the faith alive.

How do you feel about mentoring? Have you mentored anyone or are you someone’s mentee?

I believe mentoring is so important, especially for those that may not have a role model in their life. Sometimes it is not about telling someone what to do or how to do it, but it is about listening and encouraging someone to take that chance in life that will change everything. And then to be there with them along the journey, helping them to grow and obtain the very thing in life it is that they seek.

If you could change one thing to accelerate the pace of change for Gender Equality, what would it be?

I think things are changing. More people have opportunities that were never there before. And in time, those that have surpassed the glass ceiling, will pay it forward. We have come so far as women and we will continue to soar and grow.

If you could give one piece of advice to your younger self what would it be?

It is ok to make mistakes. It is ok to fail. It is ok to accept that somethings in life were never meant to be more than they were supposed to be. Some things are placed in our path to make us stronger and to guide us to the places where we need to be. You just wait and see…. it is all waiting for you and all you have to do is keep your faith, be patient and enjoy the ride. Your biggest achievement is yet to come.

What is your next challenge and what are you hoping to achieve in the future?

I think one BIG challenge in life is enough. My goal is to take ScreenHits TV as far as I can and then enjoy the ride. I want to grow old spoiling my family, growing vines that can turn into wine and helping to bring peace and equality to those I am lucky enough to know in this life.