Inspirational Woman: Sophie Lalor-Habord | Partner, Stewarts

Tell us a bit about yourself, background and your current role

I am a Partner and lawyer specialising in commercial litigation and media disputes at Stewarts, the UK’s leading litigation-only law firm. I am also a mother of three.

I help clients to handle complex litigation and other issues relating to their contracts, information, business relationships or reputation. My work has sent me all over the world to locations such as Lebanon, Singapore and Kenya, but I am mainly based in London. I work a four day week.

I was drawn to a career in law because I love listening to people’s stories and problem solving. I am from a family of journalists – if I hadn’t gone into law, I’m sure I would have followed the family tradition.

Did you ever sit down and plan your career?

I think it is very difficult to plan your career as so many factors are out of your control but I always knew that I wanted to work my way up to become a Partner.

Describe your career path and some challenges you have faced.

I started out my career at another City law firm and had a ‘work hard, play hard’ lifestyle – it was great fun at the time.

I moved to Stewarts seven years ago and since then have got married, moved house three times (soon to be four), earnt two promotions, and have had three babies. It has been the most hectic time both personally and professionally, and whilst I wouldn’t change it for the world, I wouldn’t mind a bit more sleep!

What has been your biggest achievement to date?

Getting promoted to Partner earlier this year, especially as I was promoted whilst on maternity leave with my third baby.

What one thing do you believe has been a major factor in you achieving success?

Aside from some brilliant mentors along the way, I think a combination of being incredibly hard working and organised has got me where I am today.

If you are flexible with your time when you can be, it makes it much easier to say ‘no’ when you really need to get to a sports day or nativity performance.

It is really important to me to keep my non-working day as work-free as possible and I am lucky to work with an amazing team of people who help me make it work.