Inspirational Woman: Suzy Ashworth | Author, International Keynote Speaker & Quantum Transformation and Embodiment Coach

Suzy Ashworth is a mum of three, seven figure serial entrepreneur, Hay House author, international keynote speaker, quantum transformation and embodiment coach, and believer in miracles.

Her superpower is helping female entrepreneurs like you create six figure breakthroughs in your business fast, so that you can expand into limitless living and create an incredibly positive difference in the world.

Over the last seven years Suzy has supported thousands of female entrepreneurs who have wanted to make a difference through online and in person mentoring.

She runs a number of retreats and events including Limitless Live, an annual one-day event which connects, inspires and motivates women into taking themselves and their businesses to the next level of success.

Tell us a bit about yourself, background and your current role

I’m a speaker, author and online business strategist who helps clients create six figure breakthroughs in their business through high ticket selling and group programs. I have three children and their births started my entrepreneurial journey with my first business being about helping parents create positive birth experiences. Now I run online programs, events and retreats that encompass the business strategies that have allowed myself and my clients to create millions in revenue with personal development.

Did you ever sit down and plan your career?

Nope I have never done that, it’s always just been about the next step. In January I made a three year plan for the first time and i felt quite grown up.

What has been your biggest achievement to date?

Setting my business up in 2013 and the fact it’s still going, growing and profitable today.

What one thing do you believe has been a major factor in you achieving success?

Self belief. Choosing to think I can, rather than looking for excuses as to why I can’t.

How do you feel about mentoring? Have you mentored anyone or are you someone’s mentee?

For all but six months ofbusiness career I have had a mentor. For me it is extremely important and I credit my success with the fact I’ve always chosen to surround myself with people who can see my blind spots alongside encouraging and supporting my growth.

If you could change one thing to accelerate the pace of change for Gender Equality, what would it be?

My passion is helping women see that their voice and their gifts are needed through entrepreneurship. I believe that if more women can claim leadership positions through business, this gets to be a model of what is possible for the next generation changing their goals, desires and aspirations and their willingness to not wait to ask for permission for more and change, but being the people in the positions to demand and create it.

If you could give one piece of advice to your younger self what would it be?

You have nothing to prove, stay focused on your own game.

What is your next challenge and what are you hoping to achieve in the future?

Next challenge is navigating solo parenting and continuing to scale my business to multiple seven figures. So I’ll definitely be juggling.

