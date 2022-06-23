Inspirational Woman: Valentina Fois | Founder, LELE’S

Valentina and her team at LELE’S offer an on-line shop selling all sorts of crazy popular treats including red velvet donuts, afternoon tea, Bakewell tarts, brownies, banana bread, hamper’s and award-winning vegan mixes. With all products hand-made by Valentina and her team in East London, LELE’S is committed to being cruelty-free and environmentally sustainable with recyclable packaging.
I am a vegan chef, I run a food company called LELE’S, we specialise in vegan baked goods.
I used to be a contemporary art curator and a fashion designer, yep I am like a cat with 7 lives!
I started LELE’S after being inspired by the young food sellers I came across whilst working as Marketing Director for Pop Brixton. A loss in the family gave me a fresh perspective and the kick needed to make the move and LELE’S was born.
I think we’ve faced more challenges than anything else, but the nice thing about a difficult situation is that sometimes the struggle can turn into a positive experience and lesson.
I think opening LELE’S with zero money and food knowledge and surviving the pandemic.
My resilience – it runs in the family.
Be yourself and fight for your ideas but also be humble and ready to accept criticism. There is always something to learn.
I would like to see more inclusive spaces, a less toxic environment in the kitchen and better pay.
Wear those shorts!
My goal is to show people that cooking vegan food is easy, inexpensive and delicious, they don’t have to miss out on anything by being vegan!