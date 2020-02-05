Inspirational Woman: Victoria O’Farrell | Award Winning Personality Profiler & Professional Speaker

Victoria is a Professional Speaker, Businesswoman and people expert.

After 25 years in the corporate world, Victoria set up Motivational Voice and from her fascination of people and wanting to understand “why people do and say the things they do” she studied to become DISC Personality Profiler. As a qualified, award-winning DISC Practitioner she has given presentations to numerous corporations helping them understand their team dynamics to build stronger and supportive teams, improve moral, reduce stress, enhance communication and productivity.

Victoria is also a Menopause Ambassador, sharing her own personal journey through this change in a women’s life. Other’s have said “Victoria’s passion and enthusiasm is contagious, she inspires those around her to help themselves”.

Tell us a bit about yourself, background and your current role

I am an award winning Personality Profiler, a qualified DISC Practitioner. I set up my business in 2013 after being fired from my job and although at the time it was scary, it is the best thing I have ever done. I have spent the last 20 plus years in the built environment. I started out at 16 working in a high street bank and I had no idea what I wanted to do when I left school apart form “get a job and earn a wage”. We only have one Lap of life and I fill mine to the max, by supporting others, not just with work that pays the bills but with voluntary roles. I am also a Menopause Ambassador as I have been on one hell of a journey these last few years.

Did you ever sit down and plan your career?

Yes, but only when I set up my own business, before that I only ever planned during one to one appraisals. I now have a business coach, continually develop myself as a Trainer and a Speaker and belong to organisations that help me progress as a human.

Have you faced any challenges along the way?

Many, but how you deal with them is your own choice. My first husband was an emotional bully and leaving that relationship was a huge challenge but it has made me the strong female I am today. Getting fired from my job was another, probably more a shock though BUT it was the kick I need to set up my business which also came with it’s challenges, choosing a name, your services, pricing model and when you do it alone can be a lonely place – in business I need to have others to bounce ideas off.

What has been your biggest achievement to date?

Winning an industry award for the DISC personality Profiling in Coaching with The Coaching Academy International Awards in November 2019. When your industry and peers recognise your work, it is priceless.

What one thing do you believe has been a major factor in you achieving success?

Believing in myself and not listening to others limiting beliefs of me and putting my Imposter Syndrome to bed.

How do you feel about mentoring? Have you mentored anyone or are you someone’s mentee?

I have been part of mentor scheme as both a mentor and mentee. It is a hugely important in life to have a support network and watching a mentee grow is incredibly rewarding. Also having the support of a mentee is immensely supportive.

If you could change one thing to accelerate the pace of change for Gender Equality, what would it be?

To have more female roles models, speaking out about their journey – personal stories have a powerful impact. It is great to have famous female role models but I feel we need more business female leaders / role models, speaking out and having their voice heard. Awards for the “unsung heroes”, those women who don’t want to be leaders but without them our businesses would fail.

If you could give one piece of advice to your younger self what would it be?

JFDI – don’t listen to the negative comments, it will only manifest itself later on as imposter syndrome – P.S you WILL be a success, just trust in your gut instincts.

What is your next challenge and what are you hoping to achieve in the future?

Business – this year is all about growth – growing my business to the next level – I use many “virtual assistants” to help me grow and now I am planning to take my business globally. Personally – I am a finalist for this years year Ms Great Britain. The Miss Great Britain completion enjoys its 75th year in 2020 and to celebrate they have opened a Ms category, it is a Pageant that still has a stigma attached, the Pageant is about supporting other women, being a role model, giving back and demonstrating everything that is “great” about Britain.