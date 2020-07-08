Inspirational Woman: Alison McDowall | Co-Founder, The Positive Planner

We love a mentor at The Positive Planner, our experience with having a Business coach (she is like our Mentor too) has been phenomenal. It’s so great to have that level of accountability and then someone to help us overcome the obstacles we have faced over the last few years. We also work with an amazing business mentor who helps us stay on track for the bigger picture of the hopes and dreams of our company. We love working with people and hope that we offer a version of mentoring to others too. We are both Life-Coaches in training so hope that soon we can offer more of these services!

I think we have made leaps and bounds in this over the past five years. But we aren’t there yet. I suppose the biggest factor is the gender pay gap, which is utterly heartbreaking and totally unjust. But in the world of entrepreneurs we haven’t really come up against anything just yet. As mothers especially, this is a key reason that we wanted to forge our own way, being flexible around our families and making our own decisions is high on the agenda! It would be nice if flexibility was something that was normal in business. Sadly I have experienced this inequality in my partners job, since the outbreak if coronavirus he has been expected to work with no question of what his partner’s job is like. It feels as though there is still very much a 1950s role expectation of how we work when we have a family to support. I find this the hardest thing to deal with.

If you could give one piece of advice to your younger self what would it be?