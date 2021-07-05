Inspirational Women: Isabella Howell & Gabriella Howell | Owners, The Great House Antigua

What one thing do you believe has been a major factor in you achieving success?

IH: Each other first and foremost, we are each other’s biggest cheerleaders! Working in a partnership with your sister means we understand each other’s strengths and weaknesses, and work with them. Gabi is very organised and focused on time management, she also struggles to switch off. On the other hand I am more flexible and people oriented.

GH: That is very true, Issy has a very easy-going nature- she is the key orchestrator to dance parties in the middle of the day! Our network of people is also key to our success. We work closely with our mother in running The Great House, her background in law and more recent historic restoration studies are vital to the work we undertake.

IH: Our older sister Emily, to bounce ideas off and look for support. She runs her own production company in Wales but is always willing to help out, comes to travel shows with us or runs around if we have a last minute panic. Our father and his business advice after over 40 years of running his own business is a brilliant asset.

GH: Finally our boyfriends, not to be too lame, are pretty fantastic. They read documents for us, cheer for us and are always on hand to discuss ideas, however crazy they may be. Most importantly they are incredibly patient with us when we answer calls through a date….

IH: You said you were going to stop doing that! We are really lucky that we have such supportive relationships who are always on hand to let us vent or support ideas.

GH: Our team in Antigua is detrimental to the success of the hotel and restaurant. Having these relationships is key to any company’s success.

What advice would you give someone looking to start their own business?

GH: Having a passion for what you are doing and believing in that business wholeheartedly. There are times when things are tough, nothing seems to be going right, a global pandemic hits and your hotel closes, or you’re dealing with a bad situation when it seems you are fighting fires all day. On days like that, having the passion and belief in your project can be questioned, so you have to start by loving what you do, and that’ll pull you through those days.

IH: I agree, we also love a plan. We always seem to be juggling a lot of balls so having a plan and understanding of your focus areas, what to work on and the goal is critical. Saying that you have to be very flexible with that plan, adaptation is key!

How have you coped/adapted during the Coronavirus pandemic?

IH: Referring to my previous answer here about adaptation, this is exactly what we did with the pandemic. Of course for the hotel at the beginning we closed for international tourism and both of us put our time and energy to the best use with the pandemic. The role I undertook with the PPE manufacturing actually furthered a lot of my work and abilities, it gave me a lot of confidence in the area.

GH: My change was obviously quite big. We have both worked for our parents firm through school and university so we understand the company and role, but the work we were all undertaking was unlike anything anyone had experienced before with the pandemic. It was fantastic to be able to give back and help during this period though, I arranged donations of PPE to Lebanon, Yemen, Guiana and Antigua, as well as for charities through the UK. For the hotel though the effects of COVID19 should have been purely negative. Of course we had no flights coming onto the island and the hotel closed for a period, as we mentioned before. Curfew was introduced but with the low cases across the island things gradually began returning to normal, far quicker than they did in the UK. Our mother Janey, who works with us at the hotel, proposed the idea ‘Sundays at The Great House’. A restaurant which opens once a week for those on the island, giving us the opportunity to showcase the 26 acred tropical gardens and historic house with locals, as well as provide further employment for staff.