Inspirational Women: Lynn Cassells & Sandra Baer | Farmers & Owners of Lynbreck Croft

Lynn Cassells and Sandra Baer met while working as rangers for the National Trust and soon realised that they shared a dream to live closer to the land.

They bought Lynbreck Croft in March 2016 with no experience in farming but a huge passion for nature and the outdoors. Now they raise their own animals, grow their own produce and are as self- sufficient as they can be.

Lured by their desire for a simpler, more sustainable existence, Lynn and Sandra left their friends, family and jobs as national park rangers in England to travel north to Scotland to find a small piece of land they could call their own. They had no money, no plan and no experience in farming. Their idea was to keep a few chickens, a kitchen garden and rent out some camping space, but instead, they fell in love with Lynbreck Croft – 150 acres of wild Scottish Highlands filled with opportunity and beauty, shrouded by the Cairngorms mountains.

At the centre of their work, is a clear mission to grow, source and eat ethical food. Lynn and Sandra discover the freedom and beauty of having time to invest in their own kitchen garden, ‘time isn’t money,’ they say, ‘time is life and nourishment’. But as for all of us, bills keep coming and they need to find a way for Lynbreck to earn them a living as well as feed them.

From the inauspicious beginning of a few hens laying eggs to sell from an honesty box at the end of their track, Lynn and Sandra eventually bring pigs to work their land and learn to raise Highland cattle. Their skills grow daily, from hunting wild deer for their own consumption to butchering and making charcuterie to sell to their local community. In addition to the never-ending chores around the farm, Lynn and Sandra apply for grants, write business plans, set up subscription boxes and egg clubs – becoming accomplished entrepreneurs as well as committed farmers.

Their nature-led approach to farming serves to highlight the shortcomings of our current food system, and the lack of support farmers receive to grow healthy, organic food for their communities. Lynn and Sandra hope this book will go some way to explaining just how much can be gained by understanding and supporting small farmers.

Tell us a bit about yourselves, background and your current role

Lynn is originally from Northern Ireland, leaving home at the age of 19 to go to university in Birmingham to study Archaeology and Sandra is from Switzerland, undertaking an apprenticeship at the age of 15 to become a librarian. We met working for the National Trust in the south of England both having made career changes and becoming apprentice rangers. We realised early on of a shared dream to find a plot of land to call our own and live closer to nature. We decided to quit our jobs and head north to Scotland to begin our search. After 2 years, we found ourselves the proud owners of Lynbreck Croft, a 150acre landholding in the Cairngorms National Park and that is where we both live and work today.

Did you ever sit down and plan to be farmers?

We have recently just finished our book Our Wild Farming Life and the first sentence is ‘We never meant to be farmers.’ Our vision was one where we would aim to be as self sufficient as possible; to grow all our fruit and veg, raise our own animals, fell and process firewood for heating, and maybe earn a little alongside by offering some seasonal camping spots for holiday makers. But upon finding Lynbreck, we fell in love with the land and the landscape. At 150acres it was at least 15times bigger than we had been looking for so inevitably our early plans had to change.

Have you faced any challenges along the way?

We have been here for 6years and it’s only now that we really feel we are finding our feet. We put all of our lifesavings into buying the place, in addition to taking out a small loan to cover the shortfall. Agriculturally, the croft was in a derelict state and so we had to start from scratch. The biggest challenge was finding money to do the work we needed before bringing livestock on. This meant we both had off farm jobs and spent many hours applying for grants and different funding streams. When we look back now at some of the highlights, we’re really proud of what we’ve managed to do; plant nearly 30,000 trees, install 13km of new fencing, renovate an old stone barn and build a new one, renovate the old croft house into a private rental, install our own onsite micro butchery and run a very productive kitchen garden and polytunnel. But we’ve worked hard to get this far!