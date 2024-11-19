International Men’s Day 2024 | Positive Male Role Models

International Men’s Day is observed yearly on 19 November. In 2024, the theme is ‘Positive Male Role Models’. This day offers an opportunity to acknowledge the contributions of men to society and to address the challenges they face.

Understanding the significance

International Men’s Day focuses on promoting positive aspects of male identity. It encourages discussions about men’s health, improving gender relations and highlighting the importance of male role models. The 2024 theme, ‘Positive Male Role Models’, aims to showcase men who inspire and lead by example in their communities.

Addressing men’s health and wellbeing

Men’s health remains a critical issue, with statistics indicating higher rates of suicide among men compared to women. Cultural norms often discourage men from seeking help or expressing vulnerability. International Men’s Day serves as a platform to challenge these stereotypes and promote open conversations about mental health and wellbeing.

Celebrating achievements and contributions

Beyond health, this day is about celebrating men’s achievements in various fields. Recognising positive male role models can inspire younger generations and foster a more inclusive society. Events and discussions held on this day aim to highlight stories of men who have made significant impacts in their communities.

Encouraging community engagement

Communities are encouraged to participate in International Men’s Day by organising events, workshops and discussions that focus on the theme. These activities can help break down barriers and promote understanding between genders. By engaging in these conversations, we can work towards a society that values and supports the wellbeing of all its members.

Takeaway

International Men’s Day 2024, with its theme of ‘Positive Male Role Models’, is a call to action. It’s an invitation to celebrate the men who make a difference and to address the challenges they face. By participating in this day, we contribute to a more inclusive and supportive society for everyone.

How you can get involved

You can support International Men’s Day by joining the Men and Boys Coalition, attending local events or organising your own discussions and workshops. Connect with the movement on social media through Twitter (@UKMensDay and #internationalmensday), Facebook (International Men’s Day UK) and LinkedIn (International Men’s Day UK). For further information and resources to celebrate the day, visit International Men’s Day 2024.