International Women’s Day 2020: It’s not just for women

In the fight for equality, more men should be involved in the conversation. After all, they are half of the equation.

International Women’s Day is the perfect time for you to start championing the women in your life and joining the fight for gender equality.

Each year International Women’s Day (IWD) is celebrated on 8 March. Thousands of events occur to mark the economic, political and social achievements of women. Organisations, governments, charities, educational institutions, women’s groups, corporations and the media celebrate the day.

Below you can discover how men are helping promote, celebrate and champion women – not just on International Women’s Day, but every day:

The Rising Star Awards are now open for nominations across 20 job sectors, in addition to a Rising Star Champion Award, a Company of the Year Award and Men for Gender Balance to showcase individuals and companies who promote gender equality in the workplace.

Nominations close on 08 March at midnight.

WeAreTheCity is hosting its fourth full day leadership conference for working women.

This is not a conference that labours about the lack of women in leadership positions, this full day learning event where our guests will gain real tangible skills that they can take back in to the workplace the following day.

This year’s conference has been designed with your progression in mind. Our agenda focuses on a number of key leadership skills interactively presented by our fantastic line up of highly sought after speakers. Alongside our short and engaging sessions, there will also be ample opportunities for our guests to network and interact with our panel of industry experts.

Read our latest interviews with senior men championing women in the workplace and fighting for gender equality.

WeAreTheCity is in support of the United Nation’s HeForShe campaign and agree with the goal of having more men and boys engaged with women’s rights as part of the gender equality debate.

We are talking to male supporters to showcase the changes they are implementing, within their businesses, in the hope that others will follow suit.

Unconscious biasness or implicit bias occurs subconsciously, it’s a series of judgements that assess people we encounter in life. Whether that be in the workplace or in the public. Many of us are not even aware of our subconscious views and how they affect the way we treat others around us. The impacts and implications for both the victim and the bias party is not always obvious. The judgements are based on background, social stereotypes, cultural identity and even our own personal experiences.

Mentor a woman within your organisation

Mentoring is something that women are requesting more and more and men need to get increasingly involved.

Mentors are incredibly valuable – both to individuals and organisations. They help navigate career paths, give individual’s skills and confidence to succeed, and also facilitate the gathering and sharing of experiences and ideas.

Mentors also play an important role in helping develop and nurture diversity in the workforce, helping to instil confidence among women and minority employees and championing the important role that these individuals’ play.

Discover how to become a mentor and how to get the most from mentoring below: