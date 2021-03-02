International Women’s Day: Join us and help The Girls’ Network save the Class of 2021

Join us this International Women’s Day and help The Girls’ Network save the Class of 2021.

Studies show the pandemic has most negatively impacted women, young people, and those from the least advantaged communities, with teenage girls from poor homes therefore hardest hit. Because of Covid-19, the least advantaged young people across the UK are worried they’ll miss out on deserved grades, they stand to lose £40k each in lifetime earnings, and their mental health is at a 12-year low.

The Girls’ Network – which supports young women aged 14-19 from the least advantaged communities across England through a mentoring programme – was able to stay fully operational throughout the pandemic, partly thanks to emergency funding, matching 1319 teenage girls with a mentor since the first lockdown. Their data shows mentoring works, with 98 per cent of girls mentored during the pandemic saying their mentor helped them feel more positive about their future, 81 per cent saying mentoring helped them focus more on virtual school work, and teachers calling the programme a “lifeline” for their worst-off pupils.

The award winning charity is now asking for help to reach more girls, appealing for the public to Save the Class of 2021 this International Women’s Day.

Your support will mean that The Girls’ Network can continue to support girls from the least advantaged communities.

Just £5 a month can help train three women to become mentors

£50 could help pay for a girl to meet her mentor at an exciting launch event

£100 could help support a mentor/mentee pair for six months

£750 could fully cover the cost of mentoring a girl for a year

To find out more about The Girls’ Network or to donate to the cause, click here.

