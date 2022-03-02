Is it time to reassess what’s important in your career?

It’s been a bonkers couple of years. Everything has changed. Some things for better, some for worse. Individuals hold more power than ever before when it comes to asking for what is important to them at work.

The so called ‘big resignation’ shows us that people are feeling brave enough to take a step away from the devil they know, towards the unknown.

But where do you start with working out what’s important to you?

In my work as a career coach, I am seeing more than ever before, people reflecting on what really matters to them in their career. Not just blindly continuing on the escalator of career progression.

A client confided in me recently that in their 15-year career to date, they have never held a role that they really enjoyed. While they could point to projects and elements that excited them, in the main, they were just following a career they had fallen in to, because of the subject they studied. They were keen to be promoted, because they wanted to be seen as doing well, and having the more senior title and the benefits that came with it. But day to day they didn’t actually like the work they did.

It made me wonder how many other people feel the same? When I reflect back on my corporate career, I had highs and lows. Fortunately, more highs than lows. Some challenging times, a couple of nightmare bosses, some hugely inspiring leaders and lots of fun along the way.

It took me becoming a coach, and investing time reflecting on those times to pinpoint what made the difference between the highs are the lows:

In the highs I was playing to my strengths, being true to my values and doing what I genuinely enjoyed doing, not what I felt I ‘ought’ to be doing.

Playing to your strengths.

We all have things we can do – our skills and competencies. Our professional toolkit. We also have things we are great at and are energised by – these are our strengths. It makes a big difference to our energy levels whether we are getting to use our strengths or not. As well as feeling more energised when we use our strengths, research shows we also feel more confident and resilient.

Find out what your energising strengths are and make sure you are in a role that gives you the opportunity to be using them regularly. The easiest way to discover them is to take an online questionnaire like Strengths Profile, which is my personal favourite (other similar tools are available and may be used in your organisation.) But you can also discover your key strengths by reflecting on these coaching questions: