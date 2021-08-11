Is remote working losing its lustre? How to build enthusiasm in remote & hybrid teams

Article provided by Chris Dyer, Founder & CEO of PeopleG2 and author of new book Remote Work (Kogan Page) and The Power of Company Culture (Kogan page)

If remote and hybrid work models are losing their lustre, it is not because the models don’t work or don’t deliver as promised.

They do.

However, managing remote or hybrid teams is hard. I suspect that the negative grumbling comes not from employees or senior leaders, but from middle management actually tasked with making it work. Neither model is easy, and both require careful planning and execution.

A Gartner survey in 2020 found that 82 per cent of company leaders planned to offer some sort of remote work following the pandemic, and Microsoft News Centre UK cites a Microsoft survey that found that 56 per cent of respondents reported increased happiness because of working from home (2021). Although I am an advocate of remote work, I still think it is important to read between the lines here.

For example, the Microsoft report also found that one in three employees are experiencing new pressures, including being asked to do more, work longer hours and be available outside of typical work hours. Some say 100% remote models are causing isolation and loneliness, including Arthur C. Brooks, a Harvard professor in both public leadership and management practice.

For women balancing remote work and childcare responsibilities, the jury is still out. Some argue that remote work is a great solution, while others say the savings aren’t worth the challenge of attending a conference call while also helping a 7-year-old log on to school. Still others advocate that men need to assume more of the household and childcare responsibilities, although that was true even before the pandemic.

I argue that responsibility for making remote and hybrid models work falls to company leaders and, by delegation, to managers. Here are a few suggestions for building enthusiasm on remote and hybrid teams.

Be deliberate

A successful remote model is much more than just going home to work. Leaders and managers have to invest time and effort in planning the transition, adapting on-site processes to the remote sphere, and supporting employees as they make the change. It requires different ways of thinking on the part of everyone, employers and employees alike.

Ensure your culture is robust and employee friendly

Culture is one of the most important factors in business success, on-site, remote or hybrid. You’ll need to adapt yours to remote or hybrid work, such as replacing the physical break room with a virtual chat room. The seven pillars of a great culture are transparency, positivity, measurement, recognition, uniqueness, listening, and mistakes.

Use meetings to reinforce culture

Meetings can be about much more than communication. They also are an opportunity to promote company culture and vision. For example, make a point of including recognition moments in every meeting, celebrating successes, milestones, etc. Demonstrate respect for stakeholders by starting and finishing on time, as well as planning and facilitating carefully. Be careful about scheduling too many meetings.

You also can set up online social events (a different kind of meeting) to promote team building. Some examples: allow people to gather in a chat room in the evening to watch a favorite TV show every week. Encourage those with similar interests to create specific chat rooms, such as football fans, cyclists or those following the Mediterranean diet.

Remote and hybrid work models have their critics, but I believe that if you scratch the surface, those people are still struggling to do it well. It takes some work, but both employees and employers benefit from a strong, well-planned flexible work arrangement.