Is the 4.5 day working week the perfect compromise?

Written by Jane Hunt, PR expert, public speaker, and co-founder of JBH – The Digital PR Agency

The recent announcement of a six month pilot programme that will see a selection of participating UK companies trial a four day working week has unsurprisingly been making headlines and trending across social media platforms over the past week.

And while the principle of the 100:80:100 model may seem extremely tempting to the millions hoping to shorten their working week without a reduction in pay, I truly believe that a 4.5 day working week offers the most accommodating and realistic compromise for both business owners and employees alike.

It’s certainly been the perfect fit for my team here at JBH for the past 4 years.

Long before the pandemic began, and when the concept of a four day working week was nothing but a fantasy for most, we decided to implement an agency-wide early finish on Friday as a perk that we knew would be well received across all 30+ full-time members of staff.

I – along with my two business partners – have years of agency experience from previous roles, and we knew only too well how unproductive Friday afternoons could be in a traditional setting.

Many senior staff members are likely to clock off by 3pm anyway, so we thought, ‘why not give all our hard-working employees – as well as ourselves – the opportunity to take a longer break and relax over an extended weekend, then start the next week refreshed and raring to go?’

It’s not hard to see the benefits to our employees of a permanent 4.5 day working week. As well as being able to travel away for long weekends (and avoid the dreaded Friday evening motorway traffic), they can also use those extra 5 hours a week to focus on life admin before making the most of their weekends, enjoy more quality time with their families and young children, or even dedicate the time to pursuing their own hobbies, interests and passions outside of the agency.

But don’t just take my word for it.

Below are just a few comments I’ve gathered from different members of the JBH team explaining how the introduction of our 4.5 day week has benefited their work/life balance over the past four years: