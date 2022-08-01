It’s come home! England’s Lionesses win Women’s Euros 2022!  

England defeated Germany in their historic UEFA Women’s EURO final at a record-breaking Wembley Stadium. Goals from Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly helped the Lionesses to victory with a 2-1 defeat on Sunday night.
The Lionesses’ win was the first major tournament England’s women have ever won. It’s also the first tournament an England senior team, either male or female, have won since England won the World Cup in 1966 – a time where women were banned from playing competitive football in any form.
Wembley stadium saw over 87,000 fans in attendance for the match – the largest for any Euros games – in history and millions watching on television.
Speaking of their victory, FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said, “This is an iconic moment for English football and everyone is so proud of the players, Sarina and the support team.”
“They’ve captured the nation’s hearts and it is an achievement that will be remembered forever.”
“It is a significant achievement for the entire team, including your support staff.”
“The Championships and your performance in them have rightly won praise. However, your success goes far beyond the trophy you have so deservedly earned.”
“You have all set an example that will be an inspiration for girls and women today, and for future generations.”
“It is my hope that you will be as proud of the impact you have had on your sport as you are of the result today.”
The event will be hosted at the iconic London landmark in collaboration with the Greater London Authority, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, and Westminster City Council. Up to 7,000 fans will have the opportunity to show their support for the team at a special presentation.