01/08/2022
,

It’s come home! England’s Lionesses win Women’s EUROS 2022

England Women's Football Team - Lionesses

It’s come home! England’s Lionesses win Women’s Euros 2022!  

England defeated Germany in their historic UEFA Women’s EURO final at a record-breaking Wembley Stadium. Goals from Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly helped the Lionesses to victory with a 2-1 defeat on Sunday night.

The Lionesses’ win was the first major tournament England’s women have ever won. It’s also the first tournament an England senior team, either male or female, have won since England won the World Cup in 1966 – a time where women were banned from playing competitive football in any form.

Wembley stadium saw over 87,000 fans in attendance for the match – the largest for any Euros games – in history and millions watching on television.

Speaking of their victory, FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said, “This is an iconic moment for English football and everyone is so proud of the players, Sarina and the support team.”

“They’ve captured the nation’s hearts and it is an achievement that will be remembered forever.”

 

Watch the Lionesses lift the trophy below:

The Queen led tributes to the women’s team, saying, “My warmest congratulations, and those of my family, go to you all on winning the European Women’s Championships.”

“It is a significant achievement for the entire team, including your support staff.”

“The Championships and your performance in them have rightly won praise. However, your success goes far beyond the trophy you have so deservedly earned.”

“You have all set an example that will be an inspiration for girls and women today, and for future generations.”

 

“It is my hope that you will be as proud of the impact you have had on your sport as you are of the result today.”

Women's Euro Final 2022
Wembley Park welcomed thousands of fans ahead of the UEFA Women’s EURO Final 2022 Crowds enjoy the atmosphere ahead of the Women's EURO final 2022. Photo credit: Chris Winter / Wembley Park

England will commemorate their historic triumph with a fan celebration at Trafalgar Square on Monday 1 August.

The event will be hosted at the iconic London landmark in collaboration with the Greater London Authority, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, and Westminster City Council. Up to 7,000 fans will have the opportunity to show their support for the team at a special presentation.

About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

,

