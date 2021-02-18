Joan MacNaughton on dealing with male prejudice | Warwick Business School

When Joan MacNaughton returned to work after her honeymoon in 1979 her boss in the civil service called her into his office with a worried look on his face.

“Now that I was married, he asked me if I would be able to carry on working in my role, which was a demanding one,” says Joan. “He’d worked during the time when the rules required women to resign when they got married. I told him I had been living with my husband for three years so I didn’t think it would make much difference!”

Fortunately, things have improved for women in the workplace since the 1970s, but barriers and prejudice, whether conscious or not, are still apparent.

Joan has had a long and distinguished in the civil service and energy sector and is now Chair of The Climate Group, a non-profit organisation bringing business and policymakers together targeting net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

