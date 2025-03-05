Job Search Success Masterclass Series | CV, Interview & LinkedIn Tips

WeAreTheCity is excited to partner with City CV to bring you a series of three power-packed online masterclasses designed to help you shine in today’s competitive job market.

Whether you’re looking to refine your CV, ace your next interview, or make the most of LinkedIn, these expert-led sessions will equip you with the tools and strategies to advance your career with confidence.

Hosted by Victoria McLean, Founder and CEO of City CV

Victoria is a career industry expert and award winning CV writer and coach, who has helped over 30,000 candidates secure their dream role. Victoria has developed a nuanced and strategic approach, which fuses market knowledge with a deep understanding of recruitment techniques to help you build your personal brand and create a compelling CV story.

Masterclass Dates

April 23, 2025 @ 12pm | The Perfect CV – Reserve your spot here

May 7, 2025 @ 12pm | Harness the Power of LinkedIn – Reserve your spot here

May 21, 2025 @ 12pm |From Stress to Success – Master the Art of Incredible Interviews – Reserve your spot here

Join us for these insightful 1-hour masterclasses and take the next step toward career success.

