BECOME A FREE MEMBER NOW  - CLICK HERE

BECOME A FREE MEMBER NOW  - CLICK HERE

05/03/2025
, , , ,

Job Search Success Masterclass Series | CV, Interview & LinkedIn Tips

Home > Career Development > CV/ Resume > Job Search Success Masterclass Series | CV, Interview & LinkedIn Tips

happy business woman - career masterclass

WeAreTheCity is excited to partner with City CV to bring you a series of three power-packed online masterclasses designed to help you shine in today’s competitive job market.

Whether you’re looking to refine your CV, ace your next interview, or make the most of LinkedIn, these expert-led sessions will equip you with the tools and strategies to advance your career with confidence.

Hosted by Victoria McLean, Founder and CEO of City CV

Victoria is a career industry expert and award winning CV writer and coach, who has helped over 30,000 candidates secure their dream role. Victoria has developed a nuanced and strategic approach, which fuses market knowledge with a deep understanding of recruitment techniques to help you build your personal brand and create a compelling CV story.

Career Masterclass event images - City CV and WeAreTheCity

 Masterclass Dates

Join us for these insightful 1-hour masterclasses and take the next step toward career success.

Looking for more career support? Explore our Career Resources page. Ready to take the next step? Browse the latest opportunities on our Job Board and find your perfect role today!

OTW - Book your ticket image

Upcoming Events

Current Month

March

05mar18:3021:00Bridget Phillipson: An International Women’s Day conversation with Julia Gillard & Kelly Beaver

06mar17:0020:00Style, Shape, Camera, Confidence, International Women's Day 2025

07mar10:3020:30AllBright shines light on female empowerment with the 2025 step forward summit

07mar11:4514:30International Womens Day 2025 | Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin

08mar10:0023:30International Women’s Day: Celebrating Women Entrepreneurs | Etiket Social CIC

08mar11:0022:30International Women’s Day Events | Empress Events

08mar14:0019:00International Women's Day & Book Launch | Audreia Josephs

19mar12:0014:15Networking in Brighton - Women in Business - Third Wednesday

28marAll DayOne Tech World 2025 | WeAreTechWomen’s Virtual Conference For Women In Tech

01apr09:3012:30Dementia and the Workplace: A Guide for HR and Workplace Leaders

01apr10:0013:00Women in Business: CoWorking & Connections | Milton Keynes Accelerator

Job Board Banner
Themis20 Montage Banner
Pioneer 20 2024 - Top 20 refugee women in the EU

Related Posts

Smiling business woman receiving a job opportunity on LinkedIn
28/02/2025

9 Tips to Turn Your LinkedIn Profile into an Opportunity Magnet

businesswoman working on her career
27/02/2025

20 Ways to Step into Your Power and Elevate Your Career in 2025

27/02/2025

Channel your inner confidence for remote interviews

businesswoman mastering an interview
26/02/2025

Your 8-Step Game Plan to Mastering Interviews