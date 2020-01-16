The AllBright Academy are giving WeAreTheCity readers the opportunity to join the AllBright Academy on a course of your choice.

The courses up for grabs are AllBright Academy’s For Executives,For Entrepreneurs, orFor Freelancers & Consultants.

AllBright is a women’s network, offering events, space and community to help working women thrive. The AllBright Academy is made up of three streams; For Executives, For Entrepreneurs and For Freelancers & Consultants, consisting of modules delivered by inspiring women such as design entrepreneur Cath Kidston, Cosmopolitan editor-in-chief Farrah Storr and GB Olympic gold medallist Crista Cullen MBE. Courses take five weeks to complete and are entirely free.

Applications are open until 19th January, but we recommend sending them in as soon as possible. Applications made after this point will be automatically considered for the next cohort – courses run each month.

If you have any questions before you apply, please drop the AllBright Academy an email on [email protected].

To guarantee your space on your chosen course, please apply here using the code ‘wearethecity2020’ in the partner code section of the application.