Join The Brilliant Breakfast and raise money for The Prince’s Trust’s Women Supporting Women initiative

Join The Brilliant Breakfast and help raise money for The Prince’s Trust Women Supporting Women initiative.

The mission is to invite women from all over the country to get together for breakfast to raise money for The Prince’s Trust’s Women Supporting Women initiative.

On Tuesday 13th October 2020, start your day with a Brilliant Breakfast that will change lives – by raising money for young women in the UK who need our support, helping them to wake up to a more positive future.

Let’s get behind ‘Women Supporting Women’ for The Prince’s Trust and have a Brilliant Breakfast.

Young people are among the hardest hit by COVID-19. Prince’s Trust research says over half of young women say their anxiety has increased because of the crisis and say finding a job feels impossible – this is why it’s more important than ever to support young women.

PWC found that 80 per cent of those who have lost their jobs since the crisis began are women and two-thirds of these are aged 18-34. Women are also one third more likely to work in a sector that is now shut down than men.

As part of The Prince’s Trust’s Women Supporting Women initiative, The Big Breakfast are asking for your help to raise the desperately needed funds to support them into education, employment or training.

All you have to do is get together for a (most likely virtual) Brilliant Breakfast on 13th October 2020 (or any other morning from 12th – 18th October 2020).

How do I organise my Brilliant Breakfast?

Invite your friends, clients, colleagues, employees, family. As many as you like. Cut & paste this host invitation into an email

Book it in virtually via Zoom (or if the time is right, safely, around your kitchen table, office meeting room or in your garden – obviously following current Government guidelines).

Brew the coffee, make the tea, heat some pastries or munch some toast.

Come together to share your stories of inspirational women over a breakfast.

You might like to share some incredible stories of Prince’s Trust young women such as Grace’s Story and/ or Rachel’s Story

Share your Brilliant Breakfast photos and stories on your social channels #TheBrilliantBreakfast #ChangeAGirlslife #WomenSupportingWomen.

And pop your money where your toast and coffee cup was, with a donation to The Prince’s Trust. You can either share The Brilliant Breakfast Justgiving Page with your guests or you can Create Your Own Page to make it personal to your event. Follow the instructions to personalise your page, include a picture and set yourself a fundraising target for your breakfast. You’ll need to cut & paste your Justgiving link into your Host invitation so all your guests know where to donate (you’ll see our reminder to insert it when you click on the cut & paste Host invitation above).

If you’d like a QR code for your page, follow the Justgiving instructions How to Get the QR code for your page.

No donation is too big or too small

With enough Brilliant Breakfasts happening up and down the country we can make a big difference (and have some fun together in the process):

£5: could pay for a reading module towards an English qualification for one young woman

£10: could teach one young woman how to manage their money with a day-long budgeting session

£25: could help an isolated young woman travel to a two-week course that will help them gain work experience

£50: could ensure one young woman can travel to work in the month before their first pay cheque

£100: could buy the equipment that opens up a lifelong career for a young woman on the margins of society – for example to become as chef, a hairdresser, a nail technician

£250: could provide one young woman with the freedom to explore their business idea through a ‘will it work’ grant

£500: could unlock one young woman’s confidence on a 12-week personal development course which builds practical and emotional skill to take that next step into work, education or training

£1,000: could give five young women struggling to make ends meet during Covid-19 the laptops they need to further their education

£5,000: could re-build the confidence and inspire 7 young women from the margins of society on a life-changing residential week

£10,000: could give 100 young women the equipment that opens up a lifelong career to help them and their families

So what are you waiting for?

Let’s get behind our young women who are In real need of a helping hand now. Let’s make 13th October 2020 the start of thousands of Brilliant Breakfasts.