Join the campaign to reinstate Gender Pay Gap reporting

Join the campaign and help us reinstate Gender Pay Gap reporting!

The joint statement, led by The Fawcett Society and signed by leading equalities charities, campaigners and business groups , is demanding reinstatement of gender pay gap reporting.

It is a legal requirement of organisations with over 250 employers report their gender pay gaps. The gender pay gap is the difference between the average (mean or median) earnings of men and women across a workforce. In 2020 the enforcement of gender pay gap reporting was suspended for employers due to the coronavirus pandemic. The requirement to publish their gender pay gap ensures there is transparency on the gender pay gap within businesses and encourages employers to consider and take action on their gender pay gap.

Responding to the suspension of gender pay gap reporting enforcement, the joint statement calls on the government to reinstate enforcement and require all larger employees to provide their gender pay gap data to ensure the pandemic does not turn back the clock on women and work.

The Fawcett Society is also encouraging supporters to write to their MP and ask them to support reinstating mandatory gender pay gap reporting among large employers. You can write to your MP by clicking here.

Supporters are also encouraged to sign a UK Government and Parliament petition calling on the Government to reinstate gender pay gap reporting.

Speaking about the campaign, Felicia Willow, Chief Executive of the Fawcett Society, said, “In 2020, the enforcement of gender pay gap reporting for large employers was suspended due to a concern of the impact of reporting on employers.”

“What we’ve seen since then is the pandemic policy response disproportionately impacting women, particularly at work.”

“We know more women have been furloughed, have lost their jobs, have had their hours cut, and have had greater disruption due to home schooling than men.”

“And, we know that the impact on Disabled women, Black women, and other minority groups has been even worse.”

“Gender pay gap reporting is one way that employers can identify issues that need action.”

“A year ago, we didn’t know what we faced.”

“Now, we know that we face significantly worsening inequality that may take decades to redress.”

“There is no reasonable argument supporting the claim that gender pay gap reporting should remain unenforced in 2021.”

“Our statement brings together major organisations from across the equalities sector as well as representing employers to call for the UK government to urgently reinstate enforcement for gender pay gap reporting in 2021.”

