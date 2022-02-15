Join the fun and find your business studies with Access MBA and Access Masters | 28 February & 01 March

Are you ready to meet like-minded people in business school? Then it’s time to get together at the free upcoming in-person events in London for prospective students from the UK, France, the USA, Spain and more.

If you are a Bachelor’s student and looking for a Master’s, join Access Masters on 28 February

If you are a business professional considering MBA opportunities, join Access MBA on 1 March

For the past 12+ years, Access MBA and Access Masters have helped thousands of prospective students find the best Business and Management programme that meets their needs. Now you can be part of the community too. Take the opportunity to talk to representatives from top-ranked and accredited schools from the UK, Spain, China, the USA, France and more.

Top 3 benefits everyone enjoys at the in-person events:

Personalised guidance and school orientation

Business schools are not a one size fits all. You need a study programme that matches your needs and preferences. During the event, you will have a personal education adviser to guide you to the best programmes for you in Business, Management, and Finance. Whether you are just starting your search, or you already have some idea of what you want to study, the in-person event will make your choice easier.

Diverse workshops, presentations, and discussions

Webinars are not enough to help you pick a school. At Access MBA and Access Masters, you take part in a lively and interactive event with many different formats. Talk to school representatives from around the world, including Warwick Business School, Hult International Business School, IE Business School, HEC Paris, UCL, Duke University and more during personalised video meetings. Learn the most interesting details about various MBA and Master’s programmes during school presentations. Get ready for GMAT and other tests during practical workshops. You choose how to get to know top universities in an easy and insightful way.

Chance to win EUR 1,000 for your studies

At the end of each season, Access MBA and Access Masters award one prospective MBA student and one Master’s student respectively a scholarship of EUR 1,000 each. To be eligible for the prize, you need to be an active participant in the event. Sign up free of charge, join us in-person and get ready for insightful discussions with the world’s leading universities. You might just become the next scholarship winner for 2022.