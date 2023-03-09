Join the MoonWalk Iceland 2023 and unite against Breast Cancer

Set yourself the ultimate challenge and take part in a once-in-a-lifetime event – The MoonWalk Iceland on 13 June!

This night-time walking marathon (26.2 miles) takes place on the stunning shores of Lake Myvatn and raises money and awareness for vital breast cancer causes. Entries are closing soon.

You’ll experience the joy and emotion of completing a marathon, surrounded by breathtaking scenery in the Land of the Midnight Sun.

Entrants receive a full training plan to get “marathon fit” and as well as enjoying the benefits of walking, the money raised will fund research into breast cancer and support those living with cancer now.

The trip runs from 11 – 16 June 2023 and includes a trip to Reykjavik, the world’s most Northern capital city, a visit to Dettifoss, the most powerful waterfall in Europe, whale watching, and a much-needed soak in the Blue Lagoon.

Whale Watching with the chance to see the stunning humpback whales, minke whales and blue whales, as well as other sea life including much-loved puffins

A tour around Lake Myvatn, famous for boiling mud pools, bird life, and volcanic formations and a walk up and around a crater rim for breath-taking views

Fully marshalled and supported night-time 26.2-mile walking marathon

Explore Dettifoss – the most powerful waterfall in Europe, Asbyrgi Canyon and Jokulsa River

Discover Reykjavik, the world’s most northern capital city

Enjoy a relaxing soak in the Blue Lagoon

Unwind in the Nature Baths, enjoy a well-deserved massage, experience the Golden Circle Tour, helicopter tour, super jeeps, horse riding or even venturing inside a volcano

The MoonWalk Iceland 6-day trip costs from £2,730 and includes return flights from London Heathrow, domestic flights, transfers, 4 nights in a lakeside hotel in Northern Iceland, 1 night in central Reykjavik city centre, most meals, afternoon tea and most excursions including transport and guides.

The MoonWalk Iceland is organised by breast cancer charity Walk the Walk.