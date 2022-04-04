0
04/04/2022
Join us again – enhance your learning with our One Tech World conference digital pass!

Join us again – enhance your learning with our One Tech World conference digital pass!
One Tech World Conference - Digital Pass

Did you miss our conference on 01 April? You can now buy a digital pass which will enable you to watch all 160 sessions over a 30-day period!

GET YOUR DIGITAL PASS

Whether you are a technologist or not, tech is something that already is and will become a fundamental part of our work and lives.

Each year, we work with our community at WeAreTechWomen to identify what tech innovations and topics you would like us to cover as part of our annual conference. We build our agenda around that feedback – giving you what you want to not just accelerate your careers, but to understand about the wider world of tech, and how this will affect the future world of work.

You don’t have to miss out!

Our conference is now available as a digital pass for individuals who didn’t manage to secure a ticket the first time around. With your ticket, you can access the platform for the next 30 days in order to gain a deeper understanding of over 25 different areas of tech. Thanks to the help of over 200 global speakers we have covered everything from Technology Trends, AI, Cyber, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, Robotics, Drones, Net Zero, Agile, DevOps, Fintech, Payments, Sustainability, Entrepreneurship, HealthTech and Diversity & Inclusion, Neurodiversity, Menopause, Male Allies, Mental Health in Tech, Returnships and Flexible Working.

Hear from some of the greatest names in tech

We are blessed to be given time from some of the world’s finest speakers who joined us to share their wisdom and knowledge.

You can hear from Ortis Deley, TV Presenter, DJ & Actor; Briony Chappell, Head of Digital, KISS FM; Vicki Lau, Visual Effects (VFX) Artist/Generalist, Virtual Reality (VR) Developer, TEDx speaker, Entrepreneur & Educator; Russ Shaw CBE, Founder of Tech London Advocates & Global Tech Advocates; Debbie Forster MBE, CEO, Tech Talent Charter; Vanessa Sanyauke, Founder & CEO, Girls Talk London; Tabitha Goldstaub MBE, Co-Founder, CogX; Jacky Wright, Chief Digital Officer & Corporate Vice President, Microsoft US; Ann Hiatt, Leadership Strategist & Author of Bet On Yourself, to name a few.

Below, some of our amazing speakers tell us what to expect from their sessions and why you should buy a digital pass

ORTIS DELEY | TV PRESENTER, DJ & ACTOR

ESTHER O'CALLAGHAN OBE | FOUNDER & CEO, HUNDO

FLAVILLA FONGANG | SERIAL ENTREPRENEUR, AUTHOR & FOUNDER, 3 COLOURS RULE

DISCOVER ALL OUR SPEAKERS

Discover 6 stages of technology keynotes, career advice, fireside chats & much more

The sessions* featured on our stages are a mixture of live and recorded keynotes, Q&A panels and ‘In the Lounge’ fireside chats.

The stages are divided into six tracks – Innovation, Emerging Technology, You and Your Career, and Equity, Diversity and Inclusion. We also have an ‘In the Lounge, Career Conversations’ stage and an on-demand stage for individuals joining us from other global time zones.

All sessions and panels are being recorded and will be available for ticket holders to play on demand for a period of 30 days.

VIEW THE FULL AGENDA

So what are you waiting for?

BUY YOUR DIGITAL PASS TODAY

Still not convinced? Take a look at the feedback on our Twitter feed here and our hashtag #OneTechWorld.

About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

