0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
0
You have 0 items in your cart
Go To Shopping
01/07/2020
, , ,

Join us again – enhance your learning with our WeAreTechWomen conference digital pass

Home > News > Current Affairs for Women > Join us again – enhance your learning with our WeAreTechWomen conference digital pass

WATW- Conference stats- blue woman

Did you miss our conference on 26 June? You can now buy a digital pass which will enable you to watch all 72 sessions over a 14-day period!

Whether you are a technologist or not, tech is something that already is and will become a fundamental part of our work and lives. We built this year’s WeAreTechWomen conference for individuals who are not only working in tech, but for those who are interested in entering the industry.

You don’t have to miss out!

Our conference is now available as a digital pass for individuals who didn’t manage to secure a ticket the first time around. With your ticket, you can access the platform for the next 14 days in order to gain a deeper understanding of over 25 different areas of tech. Thanks to the help of over 108 global speakers we have covered everything from Technology Trends, AI, Cyber, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, Robotics, Drones, Internet of Things, Wearables, Agile, DevOps, Fintech, Payments, Sustainability, Entrepreneurship, HealthTech and Diversity & Inclusion, Neurodiversity, Mental Health in Tech, Returnships and Flexible Working.

FIND OUT MORE

WeAreTheCity covers the latest female centric news stories from around the world, focusing on women in business, careers and current affairs. You can find all the latest gender news here.

Don’t forget, you can also follow us via our social media channels for the latest up-to-date gender news. Click to follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Alison Simpson
About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

Related Posts

WeAreTechWomen conference stats 800x600
29/06/2020

WeAreTechWomen Conference 2020: In Words

,
WeAreTechWomen virtual conference
06/04/2020

WeAreTechWomen are excited to announce the largest virtual women in tech conference for 2020 | Disrupt. Innovate. Lead | 26 June

WeareTechWomen 19 March(4)
16/03/2020

19/03/2020: WeAreVirtual: Power of Mentoring with Vanessa Vallely OBE | WeAreTechWomen

Tech Summit - New - 800x600
02/03/2020

WeAreTechWomen are coming to Manchester – announcing our Women in Tech Summit North | 03 November 2020

Comment on this

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

X