Join us again – enhance your learning with our WeAreTechWomen conference digital pass

Did you miss our conference on 26 June? You can now buy a digital pass which will enable you to watch all 72 sessions over a 14-day period!

Whether you are a technologist or not, tech is something that already is and will become a fundamental part of our work and lives. We built this year’s WeAreTechWomen conference for individuals who are not only working in tech, but for those who are interested in entering the industry.

You don’t have to miss out!



Our conference is now available as a digital pass for individuals who didn’t manage to secure a ticket the first time around. With your ticket, you can access the platform for the next 14 days in order to gain a deeper understanding of over 25 different areas of tech. Thanks to the help of over 108 global speakers we have covered everything from Technology Trends, AI, Cyber, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, Robotics, Drones, Internet of Things, Wearables, Agile, DevOps, Fintech, Payments, Sustainability, Entrepreneurship, HealthTech and Diversity & Inclusion, Neurodiversity, Mental Health in Tech, Returnships and Flexible Working.

