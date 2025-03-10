BECOME A FREE MEMBER NOW  - CLICK HERE

10/03/2025
,

Join us at our WeAreTech Festival – 26 June London

WeAreTech Festival 2025 image

You are invited to the WeAreTech Festival! WeAreTechWomen’s hybrid conference for women in tech

26 June 2024 – etc.Venues, St Paul’s, London

The WeAreTech Festival is back for its third year, continuing its mission to empower and uplift women in the technology sector. This dynamic hybrid event is a space where innovation meets inspiration, bringing together a diverse community of women in tech to exchange ideas, share experiences, and encouraging women to take bold steps in their careers with confidence.

The festival offers an incredible opportunity to hear from influential tech leaders, engage in thought-provoking discussions, and participate in interactive panels. These sessions provide a platform to explore emerging trends, gain strategic insights, and contribute to the conversations shaping the industry.

Afternoon breakout sessions put you in control of your experience, allowing you to customise your learning path based. Additional perks include networking and mentorship, offering a chance to connect with peers, build meaningful professional relationships, and gain guidance from experienced mentors eager to support your growth.

Book your ticket here

Meet our speakers – More to be announced

Festival Speakers image

What else is going on at the Festival?

Our guests will join us to:

  • Explore the current tech landscape and opportunities for women with brand-new research on Women in Tech Leadership
  • Discover how to build confidence, strengthen your personal brand, embrace adaptability, and navigate the evolving landscape of squiggly careers to thrive in the tech industry.
  • Explore embracing the twists and turns of your career path and find empowerment in its unpredictability.

In the afternoon, delegates can shape their learning by choosing from 6 different elective sessions, career stories and panels. These sessions will be led by experts in their fields and focus on tracks such as mastering Work-Life Balance, learning the art of negotiation for career growth, Developing Technical and Soft Skills for the Future and understanding the importance of storytelling.

View our agenda

 

