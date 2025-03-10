Join us at our WeAreTech Festival – 26 June London

An entrepreneurial mum, podcast host, and marketing and sales coach is excited to announce something very special she’s been working on, to provide fellow female founders with free training, support and mentorship, with advice from a host of 6 and 7 figure entrepreneurs, to help other women in business to get more confident with selling.

Running across the 12th and 13th March, The Marketing & Sales Summit Online, billed as ‘ The only UK event dedicated to feel-good marketing & selling for female founders’ has been created by Del Parsons, who is a Chartered Marketer and Certified Mastercoach, with a degree in psychology and ILM in Leadership and Management. Del, 49, is on a mission to help women in business tackle the current difficult climate, by helping them hone in on different methods they could be using to attract more clients.

‘The No-Nonsense Business Coach and Marketing Mentor’, Del, who spent over 20 years working in agencies with clients including; L’Oreal, Sainsbury’s and Compare the Market, before setting up her own business, is driven by her passion to ensure that every business owner and founder – not just the big brands – can get good at the marketing and selling ‘stuff’ to build a long-term profitable business – and one which doesn’t lead to burnout.

The event is very focused on action taking and attendees will be able to access 2 free days of training with practical and expert-led masterclasses. She’s brought together other female entrepreneurs who have built successful 6 and 7-figure businesses, to provide live mini workshops and teach women in business how to build a personal brand; find new clients and connect through their online marketing; wow clients with great customer service, celebrate themselves in the press and overcome limiting beliefs that are holding them back. Del is also delivering several sessions around marketing mistakes to avoid and leading with soul-led marketing alongside offering hot seat coaching and guiding attendees through creating a 90-day plan. There is also a chance to meet other attendees via a speed networking session.

The event runs from 10am until 4pm, online each day. Speakers include:-

Laurie Burrows, a 7 Figure Sales Strategist who built her business from scratch, with a baby in tow; Helen Walker, a Visibility Sales Strategist & Coach who built her business through video marketing, after quitting the recruitment rat race to build a business around her young kids; Jo Swann, award-winning PR expert, podcast host and bestselling author who after 15 years of working with corporate clients redirected her business to support entrepreneurs; Liz Harrington an EFT coach who supports women who’ve experienced adversity, will help attendees battle the ‘mind monkeys’; Nic Welsh, an ex-bank manager turned Podcast host, and Inclusive Client Experience Specialist who will share how to WOW customers; and Elizabeth Carley Leonard, a content creator who terms herself ‘an accidental influencer’ will guide attendees on creating powerful social media content. There will also be a speed networking session hosted by Pink Link and Enterprise Vision Awards founder Coral Horn which will allow attendees to build their connections and network.

With this event, Del is especially passionate about supporting fellow female founders, which are on the increase. In 2023, the UK witnessed an unprecedented 164,000 new women-founded businesses registered at Companies House – the highest number on record for a single calendar year.

“This remarkable statistic underscores the incredible entrepreneurial spirit of women across the country. The numbers are impressive, and research also reveals that women typically start their businesses with 53% less capital than their male counterparts. This funding gap, combined with challenges such as limited access to networks, mentors and specialised business knowledge, means that targeted support is essential for these ventures to scale successfully ensuring that more female-led businesses reach a turnover in excess of £1million”, Del said.

She added “It’s not just about understanding theory; effective marketing and selling are about following clear, actionable processes. Over the years, I’ve witnessed too many promising ventures stall because their leaders underestimated the power of these skills. Without a robust strategy and a confident approach to sales, even the best products and services can go unnoticed. That’s why I’ve dedicated my career to demystifying the “marketing and selling stuff” – breaking down complex concepts into straightforward strategies that anyone can implement.”

As well as being a coach and mentor Del also has a property portfolio and is part of an aviation business which she runs with her husband. She’s built businesses with 8 figure revenues for herself, as well as for clients, so can apply the lessons learnt across the board.

But her focus isn’t purely financial. Podcast Host of ‘More Than Marketing’, Del is determined to help other women understand how to use marketing to build a sustainable and profitable business that enables them flexibility, to blend both sides of their lives – the ambitious career woman and the mum who wants to be there for her kids – and she recognises how hard this can be, often with little support.