14/10/2021
,

Join us & support the Newlove Amendment to make misogyny a hate crime

Make Misogyny A Hate Crime

Join us and support the Newlove Amendment to make misogyny a hate crime!

This week a cross party group of parliamentarians have tabled the Newlove amendment to the Policing Bill to make misogyny a hate crime.

Baroness Newlove’s amendment would add sex or gender into the UK’s hate crime legislation. This means crimes motivated by hatred or hostility to women would be recorded, and the courts would be able to recognise this by handing out tougher sentences for those responsible.

The amendment comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he did not support calls to make misogyny a hate crime, saying there was an “abundance” of legislation to tackle violence against women.

The news follows intense police scrunity since the murder of Sarah Everard by serving Met police officer, Wayne Couzens.

Currently, out of 43 police forces, only eleven already record crimes motivated by hatred of someone’s sex or gender. Statistics also show that 66 per cent of girls aged 14 to 21 have experienced unwanted sexual attention or sexual or physical contact in a public place.

Thousands of people attended the vigil for Sarah Everard in Clapham Common.

In memory of Sarah Everard

Sarah Everard was a 33 year-old marketing executive, originally from York.

She vanished while walking from a friend’s house in Clapham to her home in Brixton.

Wayne Couzen’s, a serving Met Police officer was arrested and charged with her murder, after kidnapping her under the guise of an arrest. Couzen’s was recently sentenced to a whole-life prison term.

Speaking about the sentencing, Sarah’s family said, “nothing can make things better, nothing can bring Sarah back… knowing he will be imprisoned forever brings some relief.”

“Sarah lost her life needlessly and cruelly and all the years of life she had yet to enjoy were stolen from her.”

“Wayne Couzens held a position of trust as a police officer and we are outraged and sickened that he abused this trust in order to lure Sarah to her death.”

“The world is a safer place with him imprisoned.”

“It is almost seven months since Sarah died and the pain of losing her is overwhelming.”

“We miss her all the time.”

“We hold her safe in our hearts.”

Baroness Newlove is a Conservative member of the House of Lords, but this amendment also has the support of Crossbench and Labour peers too, meaning it has a strong chance of succeeding.

But we need your help to ensure that happens!

Help spread the word about this amendment and show your support by sharing it via social media, using the hashtags #deedsnotwords #mhcnow.

