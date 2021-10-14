Join us & support the Newlove Amendment to make misogyny a hate crime

Join us and support the Newlove Amendment to make misogyny a hate crime!

This week a cross party group of parliamentarians have tabled the Newlove amendment to the Policing Bill to make misogyny a hate crime.

Baroness Newlove’s amendment would add sex or gender into the UK’s hate crime legislation. This means crimes motivated by hatred or hostility to women would be recorded, and the courts would be able to recognise this by handing out tougher sentences for those responsible.

The amendment comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he did not support calls to make misogyny a hate crime, saying there was an “abundance” of legislation to tackle violence against women.

The news follows intense police scrunity since the murder of Sarah Everard by serving Met police officer, Wayne Couzens.

Currently, out of 43 police forces, only eleven already record crimes motivated by hatred of someone’s sex or gender. Statistics also show that 66 per cent of girls aged 14 to 21 have experienced unwanted sexual attention or sexual or physical contact in a public place.