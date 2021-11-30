0
30/11/2021
Join WeAreTheCity for our 2021 Virtual Holiday Party on 16 December!

Virtual Holiday Celebration Drinks[3]

WeAreTheCity would like to invite you our 2021 Virtual Holiday Party!

Join us in our virtual networking world for a drink at the bar, a dance on the dance floor, and a catch-up in the lounge.

We hope you can join us to catch up with friends and colleagues, and also make new connections. There is no awkwardness of breaking in to a conversation in our virtual world, you can just rock up to anyone on the platform and say hello.

Our final virtual networking session of 2021 takes place on 16 December from 12:30pm to 1:30pm.

How does virtual networking work?

Join us as we walk through the global networking platform, how it works, and some of the amazing features on offer.

What are you waiting for? Register here to book your space

Virtual Holiday Party Registration 2021
About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

