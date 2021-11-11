Julia Gillard, Nadia Murad, Sheryl Crow and many more join forces for The Female Lead Volume II

Speaking about the project, Dunn said, “I want to encourage ambition and self-belief in young women.”

“I still believe that you can’t be what you can’t see.”

“We need many more women to be seen and for their story to be told”.

“These new stories reflect a different time.”

“Since the pandemic, we are all living through seismic changes and working through uncharted new territory.”

“These women offer up their experience and wisdom so that we can learn from what they’ve already lived through and overcome.”

“We hope that their story will guide and inspire future generations.”

The interviews were shaped by findings from The Female Lead’s Women At Work research report, conducted in collaboration with Cambridge University psychologist, Dr Terri Apter and published in March 2021

