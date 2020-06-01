Breastfeeding brand, Lansinoh have launched a new campaign as it is revealed 60 per cent of new and expectant mums have increased levels of loneliness.

A recent survey, conducted by Lansinoh, found that lockdown is leading to increased levels of anxiety and loneliness in new and expectant mums, due to not being able to spend this special time with friends and family.

Of those surveyed, 70 per cent reported increased levels of anxiety and 60 per cent reported an increase in loneliness. 12 per cent also claimed they haven’t left their home since lockdown began, with 26 per cent only leaving their home once a week.

With 65 per cent of those surveyed confirming that they know someone who has had to cancel a baby shower, Lansinoh wants to help new mums reclaim this lost time and help them to celebrate being reunited with friends and family, once lockdown is lifted.

Jasmine Kendal is due to give birth to her first child at the beginning of July. Speaking about her experience, she said, “I’ve felt quite anxious about the birth.”

“Currently the rules mean that the father can’t stay for more than an hour after the baby’s birth, and once they’ve left the hospital, they can’t come back.”

“That means that if I have any complications, my partner won’t be able to be with me.”

“I’ve also had to cancel my baby shower, which was meant to be taking place in a few weeks’ time.”

“But I’m hoping we can recreate it virtually, or even at 2m apart outdoors if we’re allowed!”

Speaking about the campaign, Lisa Craven, UK Marketing Manager at Lansinoh said, “Having your first child is one of the most memorable times of your life, with parents-to-be excitedly preparing for their new arrival.”

“But what happens when this milestone period is spent during a nationwide lockdown?”

“Being able to share this time with your friends and family is just as important as ensuring your baby is happy and healthy.”

“We want to help new mums reclaim this lost time – and throw the ultimate surprise reunion for one lucky mum once lockdown is lifted.”

“We’re asking friends and family to nominate loved ones who they feel deserve an extra special reunion – and once a winner has been selected – we’ll make it happen.”

To nominate a new mum for an extra special reunion celebration, visit https://lansinoh.co.uk/welcome-to-my-world-competition/

