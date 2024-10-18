BECOME A FREE MEMBER NOW  - CLICK HERE

BECOME A FREE MEMBER NOW  - CLICK HERE

18/10/2024
, , , , , , , ,

Leaders Plus Fellowship Autumn 2024 Cohort (cross-sector) | Less Than One Month Left To Apply

Home > Blogs > Careers Advice > Leaders Plus Fellowship Autumn 2024 Cohort (cross-sector) | Less Than One Month Left To Apply

Parents – Progress Your Career with the Leaders Plus Fellowship – Apply by 12th November

Too often, parents feel they must choose between an ambitious career and enjoying their young children. The multi-award-winning Leaders Plus Fellowship exists to change this and applications are closing soon.

As part of the 9-month Fellowship, you get a senior leader Mentor, expert career development support, group coaching, a supportive cross-sector network of peers and practical tools to overcome work/life hurdles.

Our Impact

Previous Fellows have described their time on the Leaders Plus Fellowship as “life-transforming” and over half have been promoted since starting the programme.

From the Spring 2023 cohort:

  • 83% of Fellows saw an increase in satisfaction with their work and life balance.
  • 92% reported an increase in confidence in overcoming barriers to balancing childcare and career development.

What our Fellow’s say:

Listen to Leaders Plus Cross-Sector Alumni Adele Tharani share why she decided to join, the impact of the programme and her advice for someone considering joining here.

The Fellowship is accessible to all parents, regardless of family setup, with children aged 0-18 and the sessions can be accessed either online or in a mix of online and face-to-face delivery.

Apply Today

With a limited number of places available, start your application today to secure your space and experience the impact for yourself.

Interested to learn more? Access full details at www.leadersplus.org/crosssectorfellowship or email Hayley Alderman at [email protected] if you have any questions.

Application deadline: 12th November 2024

Women in Tech Week Day 3 Montage
TechWomen100 Winners banner 2024
Pioneer 20 2024 - Top 20 refugee women in the EU

Upcoming Events

Current Month

October

19octAll DayUK Black Business Show

19octAll Day20Stroud Black History Month Festival

26oct10:0014:00Black History Month | Empowering Black women's health matters

Job Board Banner

Related Posts

30/09/2024

Could a 4-day workweek bridge the gender pay gap?

20/08/2024

From results to the future | What parents can expect on GCSE results day

13/08/2024

A-Level results day | Essential tips for parents

26/07/2024

School’s out | Make the most of the school holiday