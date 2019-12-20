There’s a lot of talk about trust – all around the world; in politics in particular, but also in business and society as a whole.

We would argue that trust is quite a straightforward thing – without it we have nothing.

We may be able to manage without trust for a while, but over time lack of trust erodes engagement and joy at work.

“No legacy is so rich as honesty”

William Shakespeare

Leaders that want to create long-term, sustainable results MUST be in the trust business.

They MUST earn your trust.

They MUST be trustworthy.

They MUST embody leadership you can trust.

If people don’t trust us, we risk

People going behind backs (ours and others)

People not daring to speak up for fear of retribution

People cutting corners

People leaving (employee turnover)

If people trust us, we

Invite honesty and differing viewpoints

Secure support

Build bonds that last

4 tips for how you, as a formal or informal leader, can build trust

Be genuinely interested in people.

Take the time to talk with others and get to know them. Could you trust someone you didn’t know?

Be generous.

Share what you know. Give feedback. Give credit where credit is due.

Be consistent.

Don’t keep people guessing. Be emotionally aware; manage your emotions and the impact they have on others.

Keep your promises.

Simple, but oh so effective. Do what you said you were going to do – or apologise and explain why and what will happen next if you couldn’t keep the promise.

We’re all in the trust business

Trust is the foundation for all great leadership and teamwork.

And in a world that changes faster and faster, trust will only get more and more important.

And we’re all in the trust business – every day, in everything we do.

About the authors

Mandy Flint & Elisabet Vinberg Hearn, multi-award-winning authors of “Leading Teams – 10 Challenges: 10 Solutions” and ”The Team Formula”.

Their latest book “The Leader’s Guide to Impact” published April 2019 by Financial Times International is an in-depth practical guide to creating the impact you want.

You can download a free chapter of the book at www.2020visionleader.com

Praise for “The Leader’s Guide to Impact” – “If there is one book you read on leadership, this is it. It’s jam-packed with practical tips, stories and frameworks to help you to be the best leader you can possibly be by taking control of your impact on those around you. Elisabet and Mandy hit the leadership nail on the head every time! I wish this book was around 20 years ago!” Vanessa Vallely, OBE, Managing Director, WeAreTheCity, author, “Heels of Steel”