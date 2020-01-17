London Business School’s Women in Business launches as Equall

London Business School’s student organisation Women in Business today launches a new identity, including reintroducing the club’s annual conference as Equall.

The rebrand reflects its mission to support gender inclusivity and opportunities for all.

Women in Business began in 2000 as a club for the prestigious MBA programme at the London Business School, one of the world’s most respected business schools, with 45,000 alumni working across 155 countries.

Women in Business is now a leading MBA club in Europe and its annual conference drives the progression of diversity and inclusion in business. This year marks its 20th anniversary, and to look ahead to the next twenty years of disrupting the business industry and inspiring the next generation of leaders, Women in Business needed a flexible, inclusive, gender-neutral brand that welcomes everybody.

The new brand brings together both the members club and conference with one unified goal; equality for all. While the club retains the heritage of its name at the school, it launches a new annual conference, Equall and a refreshed identity to reflect its new purpose. The conference plays an important role for the club as a platform to reach the wider business community and drive change.

Speaking about the launch, Kanupriya Rungta, Club Co-ordinator, Women in Business, said, “LBS is at the top end of professional education.”

“With that comes a responsibility to lead on issues affecting women and other genders within business.”

“It was important that we found a design agency that shares our values and purpose, and StormBrands fully believes in our cause and ambition to grow.”

“We knew they were the right fit for this project.”

Jonny Westcar, Managing Director of StormBrands, “There’s a serious problem in our industry with gender imbalance.”

“We feel strongly that this should be addressed and getting involved in this project immersed us as part of their positive change.”

“Women in Business inspires and supports the next generation of business leaders – and creates a nurturing support base for kindness and mentorship.”

The full brand launches today on the new website and digital channels, while the Equall conference takes place on 6 March at The ETC County Hall.