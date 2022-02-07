Looking to break into a career in Banking? Apply to Morgan Stanley’s Experienced Professionals Program

Due to the popularity of our inaugural Morgan Stanley Experienced Professionals Program for Sales & Trading, Morgan Stanley’s Investment Banking Division (IBD) & Global Capital Markets (GCM) division are pleased to announce the launch of their own Experienced Professionals Program, designed to recruit and develop professionals with or without a background in Finance.
Diversity and inclusion are critical to our success as a global organisation and we are committed to creating and providing opportunities that enable our workforce to reflect diverse backgrounds and views.
We welcome highly motivated candidates with 3+ years of postgraduate work experience in a professional environment from a diverse range of industries, including but not limited to: Actuary, Finance/Accounting, Consulting, FinTech, Law and Medicine. In line with our diversity commitments, we strongly encourage applicants who self-identify as Black and/or female.
Based on your skillsets, experience and interests’ successful candidates will be offered a permanent, Associate level role in IBD or GCM, with both programs commencing in July 2022. On joining, participants will complete six to eight weeks of formal orientation, training, and development. You will also attend training and study sessions to prepare you for any required licensing and registration exams and will be provided with a wide range of resources and support including a dedicated program leader, mentor and buddy, and ongoing product-specific training and career management tools.
Morgan Stanley’s Investment Banking Division provides industry, regional and product expertise to corporations, institutions, and government clients in order to develop and execute innovative and customized solutions to the most challenging strategic and financing issues faced in the global marketplace.
IBD is comprised of several industry and product groups that work closely with several divisions throughout the Firm to provide relevant market insight, product creativity, and execution expertise to clients. These solutions include initial public offerings (IPO); public and private equity and equity-linked financings; mergers, acquisitions, and restructurings; defense advisory assignments; strategic partnerships; public and private debt placements; share repurchases; and hedging, swaps and derivative transactions.
Morgan Stanley’s Global Capital Markets division is a world leader in raising capital for a global client base comprising corporations, institutions, and government clients. GCM advises clients, originates, structures and distributes debt and equity offerings as well as derivatives solutions. Whether executing an IPO, a green bond issuance or a leveraged buyout, GCM combines Morgan Stanley’s expertise in both Investment Banking and Sales and Trading to offer our clients seamless advice and best-in-class solutions.
GCM is organised across 3 main verticals:
You must have at least three years of post-graduate experience along with a strong academic background (an MBA, CPA and/or CFA designation would be an asset), analytical skills, client and/or project management skills, excellent communication and genuine intellectual curiosity. Applicants should be results driven, committed to excellence in their work and able to perform to a high standard under pressure and against tight deadlines.
In order to be considered, candidates must apply by March 6, 2022 at 23:59 GMT. As part of the application process, you will have the option to select your division of preference. The selection process will conclude by the end of April and all applications will be reviewed post this deadline.
The Program is based in Morgan Stanley’s London offices. The health and safety of our employees is important to Morgan Stanley and with this in mind the firm has put in place a broad range of measures. We will take into consideration government guidelines and any other relevant factors at the time to determine whether part of the program ought to take place in a virtual environment at our discretion.
