Looking to break into a career in Banking? Apply to Morgan Stanley’s Experienced Professionals Program

Looking to break into a career in Banking?

Due to the popularity of our inaugural Morgan Stanley Experienced Professionals Program for Sales & Trading, Morgan Stanley’s Investment Banking Division (IBD) & Global Capital Markets (GCM) division are pleased to announce the launch of their own Experienced Professionals Program, designed to recruit and develop professionals with or without a background in Finance.

Diversity and inclusion are critical to our success as a global organisation and we are committed to creating and providing opportunities that enable our workforce to reflect diverse backgrounds and views.

We welcome highly motivated candidates with 3+ years of postgraduate work experience in a professional environment from a diverse range of industries, including but not limited to: Actuary, Finance/Accounting, Consulting, FinTech, Law and Medicine. In line with our diversity commitments, we strongly encourage applicants who self-identify as Black and/or female.

Training Program

Based on your skillsets, experience and interests’ successful candidates will be offered a permanent, Associate level role in IBD or GCM, with both programs commencing in July 2022. On joining, participants will complete six to eight weeks of formal orientation, training, and development. You will also attend training and study sessions to prepare you for any required licensing and registration exams and will be provided with a wide range of resources and support including a dedicated program leader, mentor and buddy, and ongoing product-specific training and career management tools.

About Investment Banking Division

Morgan Stanley’s Investment Banking Division provides industry, regional and product expertise to corporations, institutions, and government clients in order to develop and execute innovative and customized solutions to the most challenging strategic and financing issues faced in the global marketplace.

IBD is comprised of several industry and product groups that work closely with several divisions throughout the Firm to provide relevant market insight, product creativity, and execution expertise to clients. These solutions include initial public offerings (IPO); public and private equity and equity-linked financings; mergers, acquisitions, and restructurings; defense advisory assignments; strategic partnerships; public and private debt placements; share repurchases; and hedging, swaps and derivative transactions.