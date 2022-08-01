Looking to ‘Level Up’ your career? Join us on 06 December for career conversations, awesome industry speakers, networking opportunities & more

Looking to ‘level up’ your career? Join us at our Level Up Summit on 06 December for career conversations, awesome industry speakers, networking opportunities and much more!

Over the past seven years, WeAreTechWomen’s Women in Tech conference and summit events have helped over 11,000 female technologists upskill and grow their networks.

We are now delighted to introduce our latest offering – the “Level Up” Women in Tech summit bringing together best practices for career progression. The summit will take place at the QEII Centre in Westminster, London on 06 December 2022 for over 400 in-person attendees, as well as through our live stream for thousands of participants.

Why Level Up?

Just 17 per cent of tech workers in the UK are female, with even fewer in senior leadership – and our recent research with Tech Talent Charter and Ipsos Mori showed that one in five women are thinking of leaving the tech industry! We need to think fast and act innovatively if we are to keep women engaged in the industry and to accelerate their rise to the top. At WeAreTechWomen, we want to ensure that Women in Tech and the UK tech industry are successful today, tomorrow, and long into the future.

About Level Up

The “Level Up” summit will bring together awesome industry speakers, panels, and personal stories to provoke your thinking, answer your questions and share sustainable solutions to help change representation outcomes in the tech industry. Time will be built into every session for lively facilitated table discussions so you and your colleagues can build executable ideas to progress back at the office from what you’ve learned at the summit.