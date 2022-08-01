0
01/08/2022
Looking to ‘Level Up’ your career? Join us on 06 December for career conversations, awesome industry speakers, networking opportunities & more

Level Up Background Images (9)

Looking to ‘level up’ your career? Join us at our Level Up Summit on 06 December for career conversations, awesome industry speakers, networking opportunities and much more!

Over the past seven years, WeAreTechWomen’s Women in Tech conference and summit events have helped over 11,000 female technologists upskill and grow their networks.

We are now delighted to introduce our latest offering – the “Level Up” Women in Tech summit bringing together best practices for career progression. The summit will take place at the QEII Centre in Westminster, London on 06 December 2022 for over 400 in-person attendees, as well as through our live stream for thousands of participants.

WeAreTechWomen Barriers to Tech surveyWhy Level Up?

Just 17 per cent of tech workers in the UK are female, with even fewer in senior leadership – and our recent research with Tech Talent Charter and Ipsos Mori showed that one in five women are thinking of leaving the tech industry! We need to think fast and act innovatively if we are to keep women engaged in the industry and to accelerate their rise to the top.  At WeAreTechWomen, we want to ensure that Women in Tech and the UK tech industry are successful today, tomorrow, and long into the future.

About Level Up

The “Level Up” summit will bring together awesome industry speakers, panels, and personal stories to provoke your thinking, answer your questions and share sustainable solutions to help change representation outcomes in the tech industry. Time will be built into every session for lively facilitated table discussions so you and your colleagues can build executable ideas to progress back at the office from what you’ve learned at the summit.

Who should attend?

Our Level Up Summit has been designed around and created for:

  • Mid-level Women in Tech e.g. 7 years+ experience, expecting to move into decision-making roles or seeking their next promotion
  • Male allies
  • HR/Tech business partners driving change
  • Senior tech leaders
  • Equity, Diversity and Inclusion leaders
  • ERG leaders supporting Women in Tech
  • Individuals representing smaller companies who want to drive change for women in tech
  • Individuals who are keen to progress themselves, network and gain industry connections

Why attend?

In-person attendees will have access to an entire exhibition floor where you can:

  • meet our sponsor organisations and learn about their career opportunities in tech
  • connect with other attendees to share ideas and practice your networking skills
  • benefit from access to mentors
  • speak with our on-site career coaches about achieving your ambitions and addressing any concerns
  • have professional headshots for your social media channels

Meet the incredible Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE

She’s In CTRL - Anne Marie ImafidonDr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE shares stories from her book “She’s in CTRL”, including how she founded the amazing tech organisation Stemettes, why she believes women need to take back tech, the importance of role models and her top tips for for a successful technology career.

Plus hear from some inspiring leaders in tech...

DAME CAROLINE DINENAGE | MINISTER OF STATE FOR DIGITAL & CULTURE, DEPARTMENT FOR DIGITAL, CULTURE, MEDIA & SPORT

DEBBIE FORSTER MBE | CEO, TECH TALENT CHARTER

RUSS SHAW CBE | FOUNDER, TECH LONDON ADVOCATES & GLOBAL TECH ADVOCATES

Helen-Tupper

HELEN TUPPER | CO-FOUNDER & CEO, AMAZING IF

What else is going on at Level Up?

LinkedIn Clinic

Need help with your LinkedIn profile or social media presence? You can visit our social experts for top tips and advice.

Headshots

Need a new headshot? You can book to have your new headshot taken by our team of photographers. Limited spaces, booking required.

Coaches

We will have a number of career coaches on site throughout the day. If you need help with your career choices, you can check in with one of our experts.

Creche

Worried about the kids? The summit has an on-site creche to support participating parents (limited spaces apply)! These areas will be open throughout the day.

Exhibition Village

Visit our sponsors to find out about career opportunities and to learn how they are supporting women in tech within their organisations.

CV Clinic

Need help revamping your CV? You can visit our experts for top tips and practical advice.

About the author

Alison is the Digital Content Editor for WeAreTheCity. She has a BA Honours degree in Journalism and History from the University of Portsmouth. She has previously worked in the marketing sector and in a copywriting role. Alison’s other passions and hobbies include writing, blogging and travelling.

