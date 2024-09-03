Making remote work your full-time reality

The way we work has transformed dramatically, with remote work becoming a viable option for many industries.

The flexibility to work from home (or anywhere) can be incredibly appealing, offering a better work-life balance, eliminating the daily commute and saving money. However, while remote work is more common than ever, securing a fully remote position still requires careful planning and a strategic approach.

You may be enjoying the occasional work-from-home day or your current role offers hybrid working. But if you’re reading this, you’re likely considering the next step: asking for your job to be fully remote. It’s a significant move, and getting it right means understanding your employer’s perspective, preparing your case thoroughly, and presenting it in a way that highlights the benefits for both you and the company.

Let’s walk through the best way to ask for your job to be fully remote, ensuring you approach the conversation confidently and clearly.

Understanding your employer’s perspective

Before making your request, it’s crucial to understand your employer’s viewpoint. While you may see the clear benefits of working remotely, your employer might have concerns. These could include worries about productivity, team cohesion, communication, or even security. Knowing what might be on their mind allows you to prepare counterpoints and reassurances.

Research your company’s stance on remote work. Have they previously supported remote working, especially during challenging times? Do they have a remote work policy in place? Understanding their position will help you tailor your request accordingly.

Building your case

When preparing to ask for a fully remote position, the key is to demonstrate how this change will benefit not just you, but the company as well. Here’s how you can build a compelling case:

Highlight your productivity: Show evidence that you’re more productive when working remotely. This could be in the form of completed projects, feedback from supervisors, or measurable outcomes.

Address potential concerns: Anticipate any concerns your employer might have and address them upfront. If they’re worried about communication, suggest regular check-ins via video calls. If team collaboration is a concern, propose virtual team-building activities or dedicated online workspaces.

Emphasise flexibility: Demonstrate how being remote could actually increase your flexibility and availability. Without the constraints of commuting, you may be able to start work earlier or adjust your schedule to better suit the needs of the business.

Cost savings for the company: Point out how a fully remote role could save the company money. This could include reduced office space requirements, lower utility costs, or even fewer expenses related to office supplies.

Success stories: If possible, reference successful remote work arrangements within your company or from similar businesses. Concrete examples can help make your case more compelling.

Timing is everything

Choosing the right time to make your request is essential. Ideally, approach this conversation after a recent success, when your contributions to the company are fresh in everyone’s mind. This could be after completing a major project, receiving positive feedback, or during a performance review.

Avoid making your request during particularly busy or stressful periods for the company. Your employer is more likely to be open to discussion when things are running smoothly.

How to frame your request

When it comes to actually making the request, the way you frame it can make a significant difference. Here’s a step-by-step guide:

Start with appreciation: Begin by expressing your gratitude for the opportunities the company has provided and highlight any positive experiences you’ve had so far.

Present the benefits: Clearly outline the benefits of moving to a fully remote position, focusing on how it aligns with both your needs and the company’s goals.

Propose a trial period: Suggest starting with a trial period for the fully remote arrangement. This gives your employer a chance to see how it works in practice without committing to a permanent change immediately.

Be open to feedback: Make it clear that you’re open to discussing any concerns or adjustments. Showing flexibility can make your employer more comfortable with the idea.

End on a positive note: Conclude by reiterating your enthusiasm for your role and your commitment to continuing to deliver strong results, whether remotely or otherwise.

What to do if the answer is “No”

There’s always a chance your employer may decline your request. If this happens, don’t be discouraged. Instead, ask for feedback on why your request was denied and what concerns they have. This information can help you refine your approach and potentially revisit the conversation in the future.

You might also consider negotiating a compromise, such as increasing the number of remote days per week or revisiting the discussion after a few months.

Takeaway

Asking for your job to be fully remote is a big step, but with the right approach, it’s one you can take confidently. By understanding your employer’s perspective, building a strong case, and presenting your request thoughtfully, you increase your chances of a positive outcome.

Flexibility and openness are key. Even if the answer isn’t what you hoped for initially, staying professional and receptive to feedback can keep the door open for future opportunities. The working world is evolving, and with the right approach, you can be part of that change, potentially from the comfort of your own home.