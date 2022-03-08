Managing your own slice of the parity pie – baking DEI into business culture

Article provided by Fleur Stoppani, Managing Director, Mindshare UK

The pandemic has scaled back many celebrations over past few years, but as women around the globe continue to battle the social, economic, and political fallout from COVID-19 – the need for International Women’s Day is greater than ever.

This year’s theme #BreakTheBias is a timely reminder that recent circumstances have actually widened the gender gap on a global scale, with women’s jobs becoming 1.8 times more vulnerable to the crisis than men.

I’m the Managing Director at media agency, Mindshare UK and I work in an industry – among many -where women are still disproportionately underrepresented in senior roles – approximately 39%.

Women with disabilities and/or from ethnic minorities were also reported to have the lowest ‘sense of belonging’ at work, according to the World Federation of Advertisers first-industry-wide DE&I census.

In our industry we see first-hand the impact that advertising can have in wielding significant cultural power and its amplification in the representation of marginalised groups at large.

While recent initiatives such as the Channel 4 Diversity in Advertising Awards continue to encourage new and creative ways to improve authentic representation today, there’s still a long way to go. For example, Sainsbury’s became the target of online racial abuse simply for featuring a black family in its Christmas advert.

At Mindshare, we know we can’t change the whole world when it comes to parity for people, but we can ensure we’re managing our own slice of it. Whether it’s through our media planning and the work we do with our clients, or behind the scenes within our own business, we believe that diversity and inclusion is not an add-on but a business imperative. Something that we’ve baked into our agency culture.

At Mindshare, the ‘Collective’ is the umbrella name we have given to a wide range of employee-led diversity and inclusion groups and initiatives. These groups include Mindshare Roots which focusses on educating, providing awareness, and taking action around championing black and Asian talent; Mindshare Pride; which aims to make Mindshare more diverse and inclusive by supporting LGBTQ+ employees and raising awareness of LGBTQ+ issues, building a safe and inclusive workplace. Mindshare Enable which supports people with disabilities; Declassify a group which champions those from lower socio-economic backgrounds.