Mastercard’s Ann Cairns tops the HERoes Women Role Model List

Ann Cairns, Executive Vice Chair, Mastercard has been awarded the top spot on this year’s global HERoes Women Role Model List.

Cairns is joined on the Role Model List by Bina Mehta, Chair of KPMG UK; Deborah O’Neill, Partner, Head of UK and Ireland Digital, Oliver Wyman; Roni Savage, CEO & Founder, Jomas Engineering & Environmental; Sharon Thorne, Chair of the Deloitte Global Board of Directors; and Tamara Box, Managing Partner EME, Reed Smith.

The HERoes Women Role Model Lists, supported by Yahoo Finance, showcase business leaders who are championing women in business and driving change to increase gender diversity in the workplace. Representing multiple sectors and industries across the world, those on our HERoes Women Role Model lists have not only achieved success in their own careers but also broken down barriers for those that follow.

Speaking about the award, Cairns said, “I am incredibly honoured to have featured in the INvolve global Women’s Role Model List for the second year running.”

“But I am even more pleased to be able to draw attention to the importance of gender and broader diversity in business by doing so.”

“I am committed to ensuring all women have the same chance of success as their male counterparts and that the business world reaps the benefit of accessing the whole talent pool.”

“I know from my experience at Mastercard just how rewarding it can be to really invest in your brightest minds, irrespective of their gender or background.”

“Also, as the chair of the 30% Club, which campaigns for greater female representation at board and executive level, I am delighted the UK is on the path to parity at board level but there remains much more work to do if we’re ever to achieve gender balance at executive leadership level.”

“There are just eight female CEOs across the FTSE100 and women of colour remain woefully under-represented at every senior level.”

“That’s why the 30% Club has introduced race targets for our members, established a race equity group working with our established investor group and developed the Mission Include strand of our cross-company mentoring programme.”

Also featuring on the HERoes Top 100 Women Future Leaders List were a number of Rising Star and TechWomen100 alumni, including Nina Ma, who won a TechWomen100 Award in 2019; Aimee Sykes, who won a Rising Star Award in Education & Academia in 2019; Maya Welford, who won a Rising Star Award in HR & Recruitment in 2020; Eunice Zhu, who won a Rising Star Award in Banking & Capital Markets in 2021; and Sarah Chapman, who won a Rising Star Award in Technology in 2016.