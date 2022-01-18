0
18/01/2022
MBA named among UK’s top 30 women in biobusiness | Warwick Business School

Ola WlodekOla Wlodek has been named one of the UK’s most influential women in the biomedical sector for her pioneering work in trying to find a cure for motor neurone disease.

The 36 year-old co-founded Reflection Therapeutics, which is using cutting edge cell therapy techniques to tackle the neurodegenerative disease that affected Stephen Hawking for much of his life and has made headlines recently with rugby league star Rob Burrow suffering from the disease.

The annual BioBeat Movers and Shakers in BioBusiness lists the country’s 30 most influential women at the forefront of the life sciences sector and named Ola among them for her groundbreaking business.

READ THE FULL ARTICLE

About the author

