Meet the ethnically diverse women who are smashing barriers in business

Each Role Model’s story is unique, but some common themes and regional differences have emerged.

Many of them have experienced difficulties in patriarchal societies, where women struggle to find confidence to speak up and ensure their voices are heard or are only permitted an online presence at meetings.

This contrasts with women in the West, who typically start from a better place in terms of acceptance in top roles and boardrooms but face higher childcare costs and scattered extended families which can impact on their progression. Meanwhile, women in the East, UAE and parts of Africa often have extended families who routinely offer childcare support, which can allow them to forge an unbroken career path.

Uniting all the women on the list is their ambition to succeed and a firm belief in the importance of role models. Many of the women say they didn’t have role models to follow during their early careers, so they have become role models in their own right to ensure the next generation don’t experience this.