Meet the female founders flourishing on Amazon

Without doubt, 2021 continued to be a challenging year for many businesses due to uncertainties caused by the pandemic and Brexit.

However, as businesses learn to adapt and to reinforce their online channels, many recognise that crisis also create new opportunities.

Amazon has remained a strong supporter of UK business founders with more than 65,000 small and medium businesses selling professionally on Amazon’s stores, up almost 20% year-on-year. Around 40% of these are women-owned.

Today, we hear from three entrepreneurial female business owners who are making waves on Amazon and paving the way in their respective industries. Let’s celebrate their wins of 2021 and support their outlook for the rest of 2022.

Paving the way as the Queen of Export

Erin Graybill started Niré Beauty in 2015 when she noticed a gap in the beauty market for catering to people like her with sensitive skin. The company first launched its high-quality beauty brushes which proved to be an instant success turning over £102,000 in just the first year. Since then, the brushes have been exported all over the world and met with raving reviews. In recent years when the pandemic hit and with so many people and businesses struggling, Erin launched a new brand, Luxe England, dedicated to creating a range of handmade home-spa pamper hampers to shine some light during these dark times.

Reflecting on the past year, Erin says, “2021 has been a pivotal year for Luxe England with a lot of highlights. It was great expanding our product range so successfully and also really mind-blowing to see our revenues doubling from the previous year, but if I had to pick a biggest win, it would be my team and I being awarded the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in Export. As an international trade and economics researcher, I’ve always been passionate about export; it’s always been a dream of mine to operate a company on a global scale and the Queen’s Award not only highlighted this but also placed us amongst the best of British business. Achieving this award was genuinely just a dream come true and wouldn’t have been possible without Amazon!”

In the new year, Erin and her team have big plans to keep expanding Luxe England’s product ranges through Amazon’s impressive network. Looking ahead, Erin says “We’re hoping to hit the ground running with the launch of our new shower-only unisex gift hamper and look forward to bringing even more new and exciting gift hampers for our UK and international customers.”