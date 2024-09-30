Menopause Awareness Month | Empowering women to thrive through change

Menopause. It’s a natural phase of life that every woman goes through, but for too long, it’s been a topic brushed aside or shrouded in whispers.

October is Menopause Awareness Month and it’s the perfect opportunity to open up the conversation, provide accurate information and give the support women need during this transitional period.

Understanding menopause

Let’s start with the basics. Menopause is a time in a woman’s life when her menstrual periods stop permanently and can no longer become pregnant. It typically occurs between the ages of 45 and 55 but can happen earlier or later. In the UK, the average age for menopause is 51. It’s a gradual process, often taking several years as the body adjusts to changing hormone levels.

The lead-up to menopause, known as perimenopause, can bring with it a host of symptoms such as hot flushes, night sweats, mood swings and brain fog. These are just a few of the more well-known symptoms, but in reality, menopause can affect almost every part of a woman’s body, from her sleep patterns to her skin health. It’s important to recognise that each woman’s experience is unique, some may sail through it with only mild discomfort, while others may find the symptoms challenging and disruptive.

Why menopause awareness matters

For too long, menopause has been regarded as something to endure in silence. Many women don’t feel comfortable discussing their symptoms with friends, family or even healthcare providers. As a result, they often suffer in isolation, not realising that there’s help available or that others are going through the same thing.

Menopause Awareness Month is about breaking that silence. It’s a chance to spread the message that menopause is not a taboo subject, and it’s nothing to be embarrassed about. By raising awareness, we can empower women with the knowledge and support they need to navigate this stage of life confidently.

The impact on daily life

Menopause can affect many aspects of a woman’s life, from her professional performance to her personal relationships. Take hot flushes, for example they can strike at any time, making work presentations, social events or even a trip to the shops feel uncomfortable. Then there’s the fatigue that often accompanies disrupted sleep, leaving women feeling drained and irritable.

The mental health aspect can’t be ignored either. Hormonal changes during menopause can trigger anxiety, depression and a loss of self-confidence. It’s not uncommon for women to experience feelings of sadness or frustration as they adjust to the physical and emotional changes.

Support and solutions

The good news is that support is available. If you’re going through menopause, you don’t have to suffer in silence. Many treatments and lifestyle adjustments can help manage symptoms. Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) is one option that some women find beneficial, as it helps to balance out the body’s hormone levels. Others may prefer natural remedies, dietary changes or exercise to improve their wellbeing.

Workplaces are also beginning to wake up to the fact that menopause affects employees and some are introducing menopause-friendly policies. This can include flexible working arrangements, designated rest areas or even just fostering an open and understanding atmosphere where women feel comfortable discussing their needs.

What Menopause Awareness Month means for you

Whether you’re going through menopause yourself or know someone who is, Menopause Awareness Month is an invitation to learn more, offer support, and keep the conversation going. It’s time to move beyond the outdated idea that menopause is something to “Just get on with.” Instead, let’s create a culture of openness and understanding around this natural stage of life.

Takeaway

Menopause is a significant life transition that affects every woman differently, but it’s not something that should be endured in silence. Menopause Awareness Month is an opportunity to shed light on the realities of menopause, offering women the support and resources they need to live well through this stage of life. If you’re experiencing symptoms, reach out for help, you don’t have to go through it alone. If someone in your life is going through menopause, a bit of understanding and empathy can go a long way. Together, we can make menopause a subject that’s talked about openly, without stigma, and with the respect and care it deserves.

Further help and support on menopause can be found below.

WATC Menopause Support | The Menopause Charity | Balance