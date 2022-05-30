Menopause transition: effects on women’s economic participation | Government Equalities Office & Henpicked

Whether it’s overall planning, line manager training, colleague events, communication and engagement materials, ready-made and tailored for individual organisations.

To what extent is the menopause transition a problem for working women, and what is the nature and scale of the problem in the workplace and wider labour market?

How do the symptoms of menopause transition, attitudes of workers experiencing the menopause transition, and attitudes of employers impact on women’s economic participation?

How can women employees experiencing the menopause transition be better supported?

Can the economic costs of the menopause transition on women’s economic participation be quantified? If so, how?